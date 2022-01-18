Bigtincan is a Gold Medalist in the 2022 SoftwareReviews Sales Enablement Data Quadrant Buyers Guide Report

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bigtincan ® (ASX:BTH), the global leader in sales enablement automation, today announced that it has been recognized as a gold medalist and leader in the 2022 Sales Enablement Data Quadrant report from SoftwareReviews , a division of IT research and consulting firm Info-Tech Research Group . The award is based on the collective knowledge of real users and placement is based on satisfaction with product features, vendor experience, capabilities, and emotional sentiment.

SoftwareReviews named Bigtincan a gold medalist as it received an 8.9 out of 10 composite score, which represents the complete and aggregated satisfaction score from end users. Quality of features, ease of customization and vendor support were amongst the strongest capabilities associated with Bigtincan, resulting in a 100% Plan to Renew reported by their users – outranking all other vendors in the report. Bigtincan secured the highest satisfaction scores in a variety of areas representing product features including:

Sales Collateral Management

Collaboration

Application Integration

Bigtincan also received a high Emotional Footprint score of +83, receiving top scores around innovation, product enhancements and importance to professional success. Additional Emotional Footprint Metrics in which Bigtincan ranked highly include:

Client's interest first

Effective

Reliable

The Emotional Footprint makes the SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant unique as it is the inclusion of aggregated emotional response ratings in the areas of service, negotiation, product impact, conflict resolution, and strategy and innovation. This creates a powerful indicator of overall user feeling toward the vendor and its product from the software users' point of view.

"In increasingly competitive markets, it's essential for companies to equip their sales teams with tools that will give them an edge. Sales enablement tools provide robust capabilities that speed up salesperson onboarding, provide actionable coaching recommendations and allow sales staff to zero in on high-value actions and collateral that will allow them to close deals faster. Bigtincan provides an impressive array of capabilities across the sales lifecycle – from learning management tools to aid in skills development to a robust coaching engine targeted at building sales proficiencies in a highly scalable manner," said Ben Dickie, Research Lead at Info-Tech Research Group.

"We believe our positioning as a Leader in the 2022 Sales Enablement Data Quadrant report from SoftwareReviews confirms our belief that delivering a comprehensive sales enablement solution that meets the unique needs of sales and customer-facing teams covering the broadest set of use cases is vital to the success of our customers. Bigtincan sales enablement solutions allow our customers to be confident their teams are buyer-ready and deliver a first-class buying experience," said David Keane, CEO and Co-Founder of Bigtincan.

To access a complimentary copy of the report, please visit https://bit.ly/BigtincanGold .

About SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant Awards and Software Reports:

SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant Awards recognize outstanding vendors in the technology marketplace as evaluated by their users annually. Top vendors in a software category are eligible to receive Data Quadrant Gold Medals, provided their net-promoter scores meet the threshold for sufficiently high user satisfaction across four areas of evaluation: vendor capabilities, product features, likeliness to recommend, and vendor experience. In-depth product evaluation reports are available at http://www.softwarereviews.com .

About SoftwareReviews:

SoftwareReviews is a division of Info-Tech Research Group , a world-class IT research and consulting firm established in 1997. Backed by two decades of IT research and advisory experience, SoftwareReviews is a leading source of expertise and insight into the enterprise software landscape and client-vendor relationships. By collecting real data from IT and business professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces the most detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.

About Bigtincan

Bigtincan is helping the world's leading brands facilitate the buying experience of the future. Everything we offer is designed to be smart, flexible, and easily adapted to unique business processes with highly personalized experiences that people and brands love. We're on a mission to help companies deliver branded buying experiences that are engaging, personalized, provide value and guide people to the best decisions with confidence. Innovative companies like Nike, Guess, Prudential, and Starwood Hotels trust Bigtincan to enable customer-facing teams to intelligently prepare, engage, measure and continually improve the buying experience for their customers. For more information about Bigtincan (ASX: BTH), visit: www.bigtincan.com or follow @bigtincan on Twitter.

