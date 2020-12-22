Biion Footwear and Warner Bros. create exclusive Wonder Woman shoe

The shoe, which is the Official Footwear of Wonder Woman 1984 , will be made in the same style that Biion is renowned for: elevated EVA footwear with a rubber sole that allows for comfort and performance during activities like golfing, boating, as well as everyday life. The Wonder Woman special edition will feature a ruby red body with the classic golden "W" emblem and star-spangled pattern across the toebox, white midsole, and a yellow outsole.

"Fiction though it may be, the story of Wonder Woman is an inspiration that fundamentally lives in all of us," says Rick Buchanan, founder of Biion. "When the opportunity to partner with Warner Bros. to release an exclusive shoe featuring this legendary hero arose, we knew immediately our customers would love the chance to walk like a warrior."

The launch taking place on December 21, 2020 will have both unisex adults and kids sizes available for pre-order at www.biionfootwear.com .

Images of the Biion's Official Footwear of Wonder Woman 1984 can be found here .



About Biion Footwear

Biion Footwear was developed to inspire and empower people to make the most of all they do in life. Their customers are tastemakers, trailblazers, trendsetters and influencers. The company was born out of a vision to create a versatile, comfortable, slip-on shoe that not only stands out from the crowd but attracts a crowd and fits a vast array of consumers. Footwear designed for those bold enough to embrace their own rules.

About Warner Bros. Pictures

Warner Bros. Pictures is a part of Warner Bros. Pictures Group, which also includes New Line Cinema, Warner Animation Group and DC-based film production. Warner Bros. partners with the world's most inspiring storytellers to create extraordinary entertainment on every screen for the global audience.

