Bike Helmet Market Size to Grow by USD 274.15 mn | 44% of the Market Growth to Originate from Europe | Technavio

Apr 28, 2022, 01:00 ET
NEW YORK, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The bike helmet market will be dominated by Europe. The region will generate growth across all the years of the forecast period between 2021 and 2026. During this period, the global market size is expected to grow by USD 274.15 mn, and the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.46%.
Bike Helmet Market: Driver
The growing demand and awareness for safety bike equipment is driving the growth of the bike helmet market. Different countries have various safety requirements for bike riders. Furthermore, there has been a growth in the number of bikes on the roads due to the growing awareness about fitness. For example, in 2015, the US Department of Transportation imposed helmet laws, which mandated anyone operating or riding a bike to wear a helmet. Furthermore, the growing number of bikes on the road has contributed to a high crash rate, which has led to sales of bike helmets globally. The trend of cycling as a form of exercise to reduce obesity and promote health is also propelling the global bike helmet market. Growing environmental concerns have resulted in an increase in the number of bicycles across the world. These factors have increased the sales of bike helmets. In addition, stringent laws for the use of bike helmets are further expected to support the bike helmet market growth during the forecast period.
Bike Helmet Market: Segmentation Analysis
This market research report segments the bike helmet market by type into road helmets, sports helmets, and mountain bike (MTB) helmets. The road helmets segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Regulations that mandate the use of helmets for everyday travel in most countries are driving the sales of road helmets. Moreover, these helmets are available in different shapes and constructions for advanced safety. The road helmet segment is expected to boost the bike helmet market growth during the forecast period.
By geography, the market has been segmented into Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA. Europe led the bike helmet market in 2022, followed by North America, APAC, South America, and MEA, respectively. The region will account for 44% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The wide availability of cycling gear will drive the bike helmet market growth in Europe during the forecast period. The Netherlands, Denmark, and Germany are the key markets for the bike helmet market in Europe. In this region, there is a high preference for premium cycling wear, mainly because of the high living standards of the population, the introduction of innovative products, and the strong brand value of premium products offered in the market.
|
Bike Helmet Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.46%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 274.15 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.50
|
Regional analysis
|
Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
Europe at 44%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, The Netherlands, Denmark, Japan, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Giant Bicycle India, KASK Spa, Limar Srl, Locatelli Spa, MET SPA, ORBEA S. COOP. LTDA., Rudy Project SpA, Specialized Bicycle Components Inc., Trek Bicycle Corp., and ZhuHai Safety Helmets MFG Co. Ltd.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
