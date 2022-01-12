Bike Helmet Market to Grow by USD 274.15 Million| Growing Demand for Safety Bike Equipment to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The growing demand for safety bike equipment and increasing production of bikes are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as high cost of the helmets will challenge market growth.

By geography, the bike helmet market has been segmented into five regions, namely Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA. Europe will be the leading region of the market. It will account for 44% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The Netherlands, Denmark, and Germany are the key countries for the bike helmet market in Europe. Moreover, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in North America and APAC. The wide availability of cycling gear will drive the bike helmet market growth in Europe during the forecast period.

By type, the bike helmet market has been classified into three segments, namely road helmets, sports helmets, and mountain bike (MTB) helmets. The bike helmet market share growth by the road helmets segment will be significant during the forecast period. With an increase in the regulations, mandating the wearing of helmets for everyday travel in most nations is improving the sales of road helmets. Moreover, these road helmets have evolved in shapes and their constructions for advanced safety. Owing to these factors, the road helmet segment is expected to boost the bike helmet market growth during the forecast period.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Giant Bicycle India - The company offers a wide range of bike helmets such as Giant touring, Strive, Rev mips, among others.

KASK Spa - The company offers a wide range of bike helmets such as Defenderer WG11, Urban R, Moebius Elite, among others.

Limar Srl - The company offers a wide range of bike helmets such as Ultralight EVO, Air PRO, among others.

Locatelli Spa - The company offers a wide range of bike helmets such as GP 550S, ST.501, Spark, among others.

MET SPA - The company offers a wide range of bike helmets such as parachute MCR, Roam mips, among others.

The company offers a wide range of bike helmets such as parachute MCR, Roam mips, among others.

Bike Helmet Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.46% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 274.15 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.50 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 44% Key consumer countries US, The Netherlands, Denmark, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Giant Bicycle India, KASK Spa, Limar Srl, Locatelli Spa, MET SPA, ORBEA S. COOP. LTDA., Rudy Project SpA, Specialized Bicycle Components Inc., Trek Bicycle Corp., and ZhuHai Safety Helmets MFG Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

