Bike Helmet Market to Grow by USD 274.15 Mn | Growing Demand for Safety Bike Equipment to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

One of the main reasons propelling the bike helmet market's expansion is the rising demand and awareness for bicycle safety equipment. There are varied safety regulations for bike riders in different nations. Additionally, as people's knowledge of fitness has increased, there are more bikes on the roadways. The sales of bike helmets have risen as a result of these considerations.

Market Challenges

A major obstacle to the expansion of the bike helmet market is cost increases. The cost of producing helmets is being impacted by the increase in demand and design advancements for increased safety. These helmets are expensive and come with night-vision goggles and other features, which is anticipated to restrain the growth of the bike helmet market over the forecast period.

Bike Helmet Market Segmentation

By geography, the bike helmet market has been segmented into five regions, namely Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA. Europe will be the leading region of the market. It will account for 44% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The Netherlands, Denmark, and Germany are the key countries for the bike helmet market in Europe. Moreover, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in North America and APAC. The wide availability of cycling gear will drive the bike helmet market growth in Europe during the forecast period.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Giant Bicycle India - The company offers a wide range of bike helmets such as Giant touring, Strive, Rev mips, among others.

Giant Bicycle India - The company offers a wide range of bike helmets such as Giant touring, Strive, Rev mips, among others.

KASK Spa - The company offers a wide range of bike helmets such as Defenderer WG11, Urban R, Moebius Elite, among others.

KASK Spa - The company offers a wide range of bike helmets such as Defenderer WG11, Urban R, Moebius Elite, among others.

Limar Srl - The company offers a wide range of bike helmets such as Ultralight EVO, Air PRO, among others.

Limar Srl - The company offers a wide range of bike helmets such as Ultralight EVO, Air PRO, among others.

Locatelli Spa - The company offers a wide range of bike helmets such as GP 550S, ST.501, Spark, among others.

Locatelli Spa - The company offers a wide range of bike helmets such as GP 550S, ST.501, Spark, among others.

MET SPA - The company offers a wide range of bike helmets such as parachute MCR, Roam mips, among others.

Bike Helmet Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.46% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 274.15 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.50 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 44% Key consumer countries US, The Netherlands, Denmark, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Giant Bicycle India, KASK Spa, Limar Srl, Locatelli Spa, MET SPA, ORBEA S. COOP. LTDA., Rudy Project SpA, Specialized Bicycle Components Inc., Trek Bicycle Corp., and ZhuHai Safety Helmets MFG Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

