Bike.com Launches with New Premium Line of Denago eBikes

Dave Duecker, CEO of Bike.com elaborates, "We are excited to launch Bike.com and the new Denago eBike line. We've gathered an impressive team of industry experts who've been heavily involved in every aspect leading up to the launch." He emphasizes, "Above all, we all share a love for riding. And I think that is readily apparent in our attention to detail."

In developing Bike.com, the team not only wanted to offer a vast array of bikes – including their own line of Denago eBikes – but their goal was to have the best possible customer experience from the first click. They are continuing to build and strengthen their US-based support team in Dallas, as well as are partnering with top brands and post-purchase services to ensure complete customer satisfaction.

In Bike.com's pursuit to offer a full-service online marketplace that's adaptive to the category demands and interests, the website launch also meant developing this Denago line. Two comfort eBike models are currently available, with more models, styles and brands due to hit the market later this year.

"As the electric bike category continues to grow, we saw the opportunity to create high quality bikes for men and women that can give people confidence to get up and get out on the road," explained Duecker. "Denago eBikes hit that sweet spot for consumer adoption, with their user-friendliness, quality design and price point."

In creating Denago eBikes, the Bike.com team not only tapped the best in eBike technology, but they also conducted a deep dive in market trends and research with quantitative and qualitative studies. With eBike trends anticipated to hit double digit percentage growth by 2028, Denago intends to capitalize on renewed consumer focus on wellness, mental health and green living, in tandem with nationwide infrastructure improvements to bike networks and dedicated lanes.

Whatever direction people want to ride, and however they want to ride, Bike.com will be there every step (or pedal) of the way. For more information, and to learn how to submit your bike brand for consideration, visit Bike.com.

About Bike.com

Bike.com is an all-inclusive e-commerce platform designed for bicyclists of all experience levels. Launched in Dallas in 2022, Bike.com is community where anyone interested in riding can come to learn, explore and purchase a bike, while also enjoying a best-in-class customer experience. They currently offer their own line of Denago eBikes, and plan to expand later this year to help every person get where they need to go.

