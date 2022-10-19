Bike.com Rolls Out New Denago Fat Tire eBike

The Company's Own Line of Denago eBikes expands to include a Fat Tire eBike guaranteed to diversify the cycling experience.

DALLAS, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bike.com – the premier online marketplace that continues to serve as the one-stop-shop for eBikes and bicyclists – has designed yet another eBike: The Denago Fat Tire eBike. Coming on the heels of the Denago Commute 1 eBike, which was named "Best new commuter eBike" by Bicycling.com, this new all-terrain eBike will be initially offered in a step-thru model with two sizes to accommodate a wide range of riders.

With the holiday season rapidly approaching, at $1999.00, the Denago Fat Tire Step-Thru eBike is one of the best-valued fat tire eBikes equipped with a torque sensor available today. The new model is available at independent bicycle dealers throughout the United States and through Denago’s online retail partner, Bike.com.

This latest model grants the rider more grip and traction, and transforms the classic eBike into one of the most diverse transportation options available, with the ability to tackle any type of terrain including dirt roads, gravel, sand or just rough urban pavement. On road or off-road, the four-inch-wide tires and front suspension fork allow for a comfortable ride – providing the utmost comfort while also granting riders the ability for four season exploration.

Not to be overlooked, the Fat Tire eBike is a powerful and versatile model equipped with a 750 Watt rear hub motor and forty eight volt 19.2 Ah / 921.6 Wh lithium-ion battery – Denago's largest capacity battery to date. The new battery features LG 21700 cells, which pack 40% more energy into the same compact space. The latest Denago eBike includes fenders, kickstand, integrated brake lights and a front headlight. With speeds up to 28 MPH on pedal assist and 20 MPH on throttle, the dynamic Class III eBike recharges in just 3-4 hours, providing riders more time to get out and explore.

"If you are looking to do more with your eBike, the Denago Fat Tire is a great option," explains David Duecker, Bike.com CEO. "It makes it easy to traverse trails, campgrounds or RV parks, as well as cruise the city streets in comfort." He continues, "A fat tire eBike is one of the most versatile eBikes around and is guaranteed to make you want to explore new places."

For more information, and to learn about the range of services and products offered, visit Bike.com and Denago.com .

About Bike.com

Bike.com is an all-inclusive e-commerce platform designed for bicyclists of all experience levels. Launched in Dallas in 2022, Bike.com is a community where anyone interested in riding can come to learn, explore and purchase a bike, while also enjoying a best-in-class customer experience. They currently offer their own line of Denago eBikes, and plan to expand later this year to help every person get where they need to go.

