Biketoberfest® 2019 - Where to Ride and Where to Demo New Rides, Oct. 17-20

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Riders travel from near and far to Biketoberfest®, a fall motorcycle rally in its 27th year in Daytona Beach, Florida. This four-day rally October 17-20 brings with it the latest and greatest from the industry's top vendors, live music, bike shows and unbeatable fall weather – perfect for exploring all the Daytona Beach area has to offer. Here's a guide to some of the more popular rides and where to demo a new 2020 motorcycle:

WHERE TO RIDE



WHERE TO DEMO RIDES

BMW Motorcycles Demo Rides

Euro Cycles of Daytona, Thursday through Sunday, Oct. 17-20 , call (386) 257-2269 for more information.

Euro Cycles of Daytona, Thursday through Sunday, , call (386) 257-2269 for more information. Harley Davidson 2020 Models and Exclusive LIVEWIRE™ Demo Rides

Bruce Rossmeyer's Harley-Davidson at Destination Daytona, Thursday through Sunday, Oct. 17-20 ., Harley-Davidson Factory Demo Truck featuring new 2020 models and exclusive LIVEWIRE™, test rides tentatively scheduled 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday ; 9 a.m. to noon on Sunday . More information is available at BruceRossmeyer.com or call (386) 671-7100.

Harley-Davidson at Destination Daytona, Thursday through Sunday, ., Harley-Davidson Factory Demo Truck featuring new 2020 models and exclusive LIVEWIRE™, test rides tentatively scheduled ; . More information is available at BruceRossmeyer.com or call (386) 671-7100. Indian Motorcycle and Polaris Slingshot Demo Rides

Indian Motorcycle Daytona Beach, the World's Largest Indian Motorcycle Dealership, Thursday through Sunday, Oct. 17-20 , call (386) 275-1660 for more information.

The motorcycle rally is supported by GEICO Motorcycle® and promotional sponsors Daytona Beach Racing & Card Club and Southern Stone Communications WHOG 95.7 FM, the official radio station.

More information, including where to stay and events, is available at Biketoberfest.org. Stop by the Official Biketoberfest® Welcome Center Presented by GEICO located at ONE DAYTONA, directly across from Daytona International Speedway, to pick up free official Biketoberfest® pins, posters, poker chips and visitor information.

Event Images and Flyers (please check with venues directly for event updates):

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/0e6vdhphuwp6xeg/AADCFVbhLTFrOb8Dhpl1wpSEa?dl=0

Media Contact: Kate Holcomb, APR

Daytona Beach Area Convention and Visitors Bureau

kholcomb@daytonabeach.com

386-255-0415, ext. 125

SOURCE Daytona Beach Area Convention & Visitors Bureau

Related Links

http://www.daytonabeach.com

