Biketoberfest® Tops List Of Daytona Beach Fall Festivals

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The arrival of "WonderFall" in Daytona Beach signals festival season. This iconic East Coast of Florida beach celebrates fall a little differently than other destinations. Here, summer casual wear is the norm through November. Sure, the temperature is a little "cooler" by Florida standards, but that's even more reason to enjoy the outdoor pursuits you love. Here's four Daytona Beach fall festivals you won't want to miss:

Biketoberfest® Motorcycle Rally October 17-20, 2019

All roads lead to this rally! Come experience the Southeast's best motorcycle rally featuring motorcycle shows, custom bike builds and hundreds of the industry's top vendors throughout Daytona Beach. With 23 miles of Atlantic coastline, there's plenty of room to enjoy Daytona Beach even if you're not a rider. Biketoberfest.org is your official source for information.

Halifax Art Festival November 2-3, 2019

Named a Top 200 Festival by Sunshine Artist Magazine, the Halifax Art Festival celebrates seasoned as well as emerging artists and craftsmen. Held in historic downtown Daytona Beach, it features 250 juried artisans from all over the country and is the second oldest continual art festival in the state of Florida.

Greek Festival November 7-10, 2019

Immerse yourself in Greek culture! For over 40 years, the annual St. Demetrios Greek Festival has featured authentic traditional Greek food, music, dancing and libations. The event is free and open to the public, which includes parking and shuttle service.

Daytona Turkey Run November 28-December 1, 2019

The Daytona Turkey Run presented by Daytona Beach Street Rods, features thousands of unique automobiles and swap meet vendors in the infield of the 'World Center of Racing', Daytona International Speedway.

With more than 60 events, festivals and celebrations, there's always something fun going on across a wide range of interests. No matter the ages in your vacation crew, you'll find something you love at Daytona Beach.com.

One of the most obvious incentives to visit Daytona Beach this fall: the amazing deals you can get on accommodations, attractions and entertainment! By visiting after "peak season," you can snag a savvy deal or package on all sorts of oceanfront hotels and condos. Explore the best of Daytona Beach — and do it with plenty of elbow room this fall.

