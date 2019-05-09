Bilfinger Middle East Awarded Series of Multi-million Dollar EPC Contracts in Abu Dhabi Downstream Sector

ABU DHABI, UAE, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has awarded Bilfinger three separate projects in the first quarter of 2019. The contracts, secured by Bilfinger's Middle East division, involve turnkey installation, replacement and modification services in ADNOC's Ruwais-based refining unit.

Bilfinger, a leading global engineering and industrial services provider with nearly half a century of presence in the UAE, will design, supply and install upgrade solutions related to hydrocracker (HCK) and hydroskimmer (HSK) units. Tie-ins are expected to be carried out during a major turnaround in 2020.

Under a second contract, Bilfinger will provide specialized EPC services for the installation of Bernoulli filters for the HCK unit's seawater network as well as LPG transfer pumps and progressive cavity pumps at the HSK plant.

At the same industrial complex, Bilfinger was also awarded a contract to perform piping modifications for service water and eye shower facilities. The scope involves the replacement of certain lines, with associated civil and structural works for above-ground and underground pipe network systems.

All three projects are expected to be completed in 2020.

Commenting on the triple contract wins, Ali Vezvaei, President & CEO of Bilfinger Middle East said, "We are grateful for ADNOC's continued trust in our capabilities and equally delighted to build upon our long-standing relationship focusing on the optimization of their already world-class downstream operations at the epicenter of the country's hydrocarbons industry in Ruwais."

"It is definitely a great start into 2019 for our team in Abu Dhabi."

Bilfinger is a leading international industrial services provider. The Group enhances the efficiency of assets, ensures a high level of availability and reduces maintenance costs. The portfolio covers the entire value chain from consulting, engineering, manufacturing, assembly, maintenance, plant expansion as well as turnarounds and also includes environmental technologies and digital applications.

The company delivers its services in two service lines: Technologies and Engineering & Maintenance. Bilfinger is primarily active in the regions Continental Europe, Northwest Europe, North America and the Middle East. Process industry customers come from sectors that include chemicals & petrochemicals, energy & utilities, oil & gas, pharma & biopharma, metallurgy and cement. With its 36,000 employees, Bilfinger upholds the highest standards of safety and quality and generated revenue of €4.153 billion in financial year 2018.

SOURCE Bilfinger Middle East

