Bilfinger Middle East Signs a 3-year Blanket Agreement Contract for the Maintenance of Disinfection Systems at TRANSCO Pumping Stations for Hypo-chlorination Sector

ABU DHABI, U.A.E., Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Abu Dhabi Transmission & Despatch Company (TRANSCO) has awarded Bilfinger a multimillion USD, three year blanket maintenance contract from 2019 to 2022.

The contract, secured by Bilfinger Middle East Division, involves routine maintenance, equipment repair, replacement and new equipment installation of Sodium Hypochlorite Plants, which includes Generation system and Dosing system from process water inlet up to injection points across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Northern and Western Region.

As Bilfinger is a leading global engineering and industrial service provider with nearly half a century presence in the UAE, its commitment to offer cost effective solutions that increase the efficiency of assets, ensure a high level of availability and reduce maintenance costs is a promise it lives by.

The objective will be to ensure that the equipment is in excellent condition. In order to achieve full capacity output, Bilfinger will perform inspection, based on which, corrective maintenance (repair/ replacement) will be implemented by supplying required equipment and performing the required services.

"We are delighted and thankful to TRANSCO for their continued trust in our services. This agreement is a leap forward in our affiliation and we only see more optimistic opportunities ahead," stated Christopher Barker, Managing Director of Bilfinger Deutsche Babcock Emirates.

"We are extremely confident in the value that we provide through our maintenance contracts. In fact, our contracts are tailor-made to our client's needs while upholding the highest standards of safety, ensuring increase in their plants' reliability and optimizing the maintenance costs throughout the plants lifecycle," stated Jon Rokk, President and CEO of Bilfinger Middle East.

About Bilfinger

Bilfinger is a leading international industrial services provider. The Group enhances the efficiency of assets, ensures a high level of availability, and reduces maintenance costs. The portfolio covers the entire value chain from consulting, engineering, manufacturing, assembly, maintenance, plant expansion as well as turnarounds and also includes environmental technologies and digital applications.

The company delivers its services in two service lines: Technologies and Engineering & Maintenance. Bilfinger is primarily active in the regions Continental Europe, Northwest Europe, North America, and the Middle East. Process industry customers come from sectors that include chemicals & petrochemicals, energy & utilities, oil & gas, pharma & biopharma, metallurgy, and cement. With its 36,000 employees, Bilfinger upholds the highest standards of safety and quality and generated revenue of €4.153 billion in financial year 2018. Bilfinger Middle East has been present in the market for over half a century and supports over 200 customers in the oil & gas, chemical & petrochemical, and energy & utilities industries of Egypt, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

