Bilirubin Blood Test Market 2022-2026 | Increasing Prevalence of Jaundice and Liver Diseases to Boost Growth | Technavio

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Bilirubin Blood Test Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Bilirubin Blood Test Market is segmented as below:

End-user

Infants



Adults

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

The newborn segment will grow its bilirubin blood test market share significantly. The global market for bilirubin blood tests is dominated by the newborn sector. The presence of established players with a strong product portfolio, as well as factors such as the rising prevalence of neonatal jaundice, new product launches, government guidelines to raise awareness about neonatal jaundice, and the presence of new product launches will boost the growth of this segment during the forecast period. The rising prevalence of newborn jaundice is a primary reason driving the infant segment's growth.

Bilirubin Blood Test Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our bilirubin blood test market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the increasing demand for non-invasive procedures as one of the prime reasons driving the bilirubin blood test market growth during the next few years.

Bilirubin Blood Test Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Abbott Laboratories

Advanced Instruments LLC

AMETEK Inc.

AVI Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

Beijing M&B Electronic Instruments Co. Ltd.

BIOGENIX Inc. Pvt. Ltd.

Danaher Corp.

DiaSys Diagnostic Systems GmbH

Draegerwerk AG and Co. KGaA

ELITechGroup

F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

GINEVRI srl

Koninklijke Philips NV

Merck KGaA

Micro Lab Instruments

Olidef Medical

Randox Laboratories Ltd.

Siemens AG

Teco Diagnostics

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Xuzhou Kejian Hi tech Co. Ltd.

Bilirubin Blood Test Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist bilirubin blood test market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the bilirubin blood test market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the bilirubin blood test market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of bilirubin blood test market vendors

Bilirubin Blood Test Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.45% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 676.06 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.85 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Advanced Instruments LLC, AMETEK Inc., AVI Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Beijing M&B Electronic Instruments Co. Ltd., BIOGENIX Inc. Pvt. Ltd., Danaher Corp., DiaSys Diagnostic Systems GmbH, Draegerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, ELITechGroup, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GINEVRI srl, Koninklijke Philips NV, Merck KGaA, Micro Lab Instruments, Olidef Medical, Randox Laboratories Ltd., Siemens AG, Teco Diagnostics, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Xuzhou Kejian Hi tech Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Infants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Infants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Infants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Infants - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Infants - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Adults - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Adults - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Adults - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Adults - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Adults - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 78: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 79: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 80: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 81: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 82: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 83: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 84: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Abbott Laboratories

Exhibit 85: Abbott Laboratories - Overview



Exhibit 86: Abbott Laboratories - Business segments



Exhibit 87: Abbott Laboratories - Key news



Exhibit 88: Abbott Laboratories - Key offerings



Exhibit 89: Abbott Laboratories - Segment focus

10.4 AMETEK Inc.

Exhibit 90: AMETEK Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 91: AMETEK Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 92: AMETEK Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: AMETEK Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Danaher Corp.

Exhibit 94: Danaher Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 95: Danaher Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 96: Danaher Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 97: Danaher Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 98: Danaher Corp. - Segment focus

10.6 Draegerwerk AG and Co. KGaA

Exhibit 99: Draegerwerk AG and Co. KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 100: Draegerwerk AG and Co. KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 101: Draegerwerk AG and Co. KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 102: Draegerwerk AG and Co. KGaA - Segment focus

10.7 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Exhibit 103: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 104: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 105: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 106: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 107: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Segment focus

10.8 Koninklijke Philips NV

Exhibit 108: Koninklijke Philips NV - Overview



Exhibit 109: Koninklijke Philips NV - Business segments



Exhibit 110: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key news



Exhibit 111: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: Koninklijke Philips NV - Segment focus

10.9 Merck KGaA

Exhibit 113: Merck KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 114: Merck KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 115: Merck KGaA - Key news



Exhibit 116: Merck KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: Merck KGaA - Segment focus

10.10 Randox Laboratories Ltd.

Exhibit 118: Randox Laboratories Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Randox Laboratories Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Randox Laboratories Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 Siemens AG

Exhibit 121: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 122: Siemens AG - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Siemens AG - Key news



Exhibit 124: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: Siemens AG - Segment focus

10.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Exhibit 126: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 128: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 129: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 131: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 132: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 133: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 134: Research methodology



Exhibit 135: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 136: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 137: List of abbreviations

