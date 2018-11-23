Bill Bakho of BB Lifestyle is Bringing a Revolution in the Skin Care Industry with Organic CBD Oil

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Nov. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BB Lifestyle has proudly announced that it is bringing an organic revolution to the health and beauty industry with its growing range of CBD skin care products. The renowned skincare brand is also offering a wide range of dermatology grade luxury skincare products on its online store that are getting an overwhelming response around the world. Moreover, the award-winning Founder and President of the luxury skincare brand, Bill Bakho has shared several amazing secrets behind the phenomenal success of his company in a recent interview that reveal a lot of information on how his brand became one of the best in the increasingly competitive health and beauty industry worldwide.

"I created BB Lifestyle to inspire others to enjoy their life by taking care of their health, inside and out, while using products that will give the best results possible," said Bill Bakho, the BB Lifestyle Founder, while sharing his inspiration in a recent interview. "From our award-winning and certified eco-friendly packaging to our scientifically developed organic products, every aspect of BB Lifestyle is unique and exquisite in its own way," he added. Bill has been frequently featured on several major media platforms including 400 magazines, radio shows and television.

With its all-natural, organic and vegan ingredients, BB Lifestyle offers products that contain the next-generation HC56Complex™. This organic compound is primarily the secret ingredients, which set BB Lifestyle apart from the rest of its competition. Moreover, this proprietary ingredient is a highly potent supercritical CO2 extracted organic CBD oil from Colorado that delivers unprecedented health and beauty benefits. Customers have been using these products for their nourishing, soothing, reparative, antioxidant, and anti-aging benefits and have shared inspiring feedback regarding their experience.

"We have worked closely with various doctors and practitioners including some of the leading dermatologists, plastic surgeons and also with the Chairman of Dermatology at UCI," said Bill Bakho, while sharing his professional experiences. "The entire concept of CBD skin care and CBD oil for your skin is basically the future of skincare and we have proudly mastered this secret." He added. The company also manufactures CBD sunscreen, CBD facial moisturizer and several other effective products for men and women worldwide.

Besides making quality products at BB Lifestyle, Bill has also taught at multiple aesthetic schools and beauty academies to teach the students about skin health, products and ingredients over the years. Moreover, Lupus LA honored Bill as a Supporter of their foundations as he worked with them on various events; including 5k runs and other charity events for more than two decades now. Furthermore, Bill has also worked with over 50 charities over the years in various forms.

In addition to his own luxury skincare brand, Bill has also created multiple formulations for other skin care companies. He launched his skin care line called Fenix in Korea, Japan, Jordan, Qatar, UAE and Kuwait. His own academic background of business and pre-med made him work more closely with the experts from the medical field and due to the effective lab research, every product has been amazingly effective. Furthermore, Bill is autodidactic and therefore deeply understands his industry, as he has been in it for 19+ years, working closely with labs and MD's who specialize in skincare and other fields of medicine.

