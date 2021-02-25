Bill Bartlett To Head Sandler's Sales Management Program

OWINGS MILLS, Md., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- David Mattson, CEO and President of Sandler (www.Sandler.com), announced that Bill Bartlett, who has been a part of the Sandler Partner Network for over 25 years, has been named head of Sandler's Sales Management Program and will now be a member of the Corporate team.

Bartlett, who wrote The Sales Coach's Playbook: Breaking The Performance Code which was published by Sandler, steps into the role March 1, 2021. As Mattson shared when making the announcement, "Bill is the ideal person for this role. He's written the coaching program, he's written the book, he's run a very successful training center, and now he will be leading the charge for sales leadership as part of the Home Office team. Our goal is always to be on the cutting edge of everything we offer our clients; sales leadership and sales management is at the core of success for the future."

When asked about his new role, Bartlett said, "Sandler is a company on the verge of incredible innovation and impact. Being part of that is something that really excites me. When David and I sat down, we talked about redoing the management program in a very unique way, not the same old stuff but something that will have an impact on the way training is delivered. It makes sense that I move into this world and work with David and the rest of the company to achieve this goal."

Sandler is one of the largest training organizations in the world, providing innovative customer-focused content, tools, and resources designed to increase performance and stature of those involved in revenue generation. Delivery modalities include Virtual Instructor-Led Training (livestream & on-demand), Online Courses (SandlerOnline LMS), and in-person ILT via 270 local offices as well as the Corporate Development Division which serves enterprise organizations.

Programs focused on Prospecting, Social Selling, Enterprise Selling, Customer Success, Sales Management, Selling Into the C-Suite, and Coaching result in common processes, culture, and sales language within client organizations, translating to increased revenue and more accurate forecasting.

For more information visit www.Sandler.com.

SOURCE Sandler