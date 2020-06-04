Bill Bullock Named 2020 Game Changer by REAL Trends

This year, REAL Trends targeted the top growth brokerage firms (between 2014-2018) and picked the 13 leaders from the national networks and independents, including Bullock, who ranked 5 th on the list, having grown his San Francisco Bay Area brokerage by 190%. Today, Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty has 500 agents, 24 offices and over $5 billion in 2019 sales volume. The brokerage also topped the 2020 Real Trends 500 national rankings in a number of metrics, including #25 in Sales Volume, #5 for Highest Average Sale Price, and #20 for growth in closed escrows. Bullock's exclusive " Game Changers" podcast with REAL Trends just debuted, highlighting how he grew his brokerage and the cornerstones to his success.

"When you have a vision that's so strong that you know in your heart that it cannot fail, then you do everything you have to do to push that vision forward, including if you have to mortgage the farm," says Bullock. "Recognize that there are real risks associated with growth and you have to be willing to take them, if you want to grow. Do your due diligence and seek advice, but in the end, trust your hunches — they're almost always right. Then, feel the fear, and do it anyway!"

The Game Changers rankings took years of collecting data through the agent, team, brokerage and website rankings, CEO groups, and consulting work, positioning REAL Trends like no other to know the inner workings of real estate brokerages. "Bullock is among a truly outstanding group of broker-leaders with impressive growth achievements," says REAL Trends Founder and President Steve Murray.

"We sincerely believe in measuring performance over multiple years, because it's the truest way to find out who is leading in the brokerage business," says Murray. "This year's group of Game Changers led their respective brands and models in growth of closed sides over a five-year period. We believe this is a mark of consistent persistence—how a leader establishes a culture of achievement and gets buy-in from the whole team and then gets it done."

Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty has approximately 500 agents in 24 offices throughout the San Francisco Bay Area serving the counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Sonoma and San Francisco. For more information, please visit www.GoldenGateSIR.com

REAL Trends is a privately-held, Colorado-based publishing, consulting and communications company specializing in the residential brokerage industry. REAL Trends provides a wide range of advisory services to a clientele of local, regional and national real estate organizations. REAL Trends' areas of expertise include operational analysis, valuations, merger and acquisition advisory services, consumer and business research and strategic planning. Visit REAL Trends at www.realtrends.com .

