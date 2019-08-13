Bill Butler Joins Eyemart Express as Senior Vice President of Store Operations

"We are pleased to welcome Bill to our executive team," said Michael Bender, Eyemart Express CEO. "His proven track record in operations, along with his team-centric leadership style, aligns with our growth goals and cultural values. He will be a great asset to our team as we continue to provide our customers with access to affordable, high-quality prescription eyewear through our unique and convenient same-day business model."

Mr. Butler formerly served as vice president, operations at CVS Health, where he oversaw operations in both the West and Midwest regions. Prior to that, he held a variety of roles at Omnicare, Ardent Health Services and Deloitte.

"I am delighted to join the Eyemart Express team as it grows and enhances the customer experience in stores nationwide," said Mr. Butler.

Learn more about Mr. Butler and the Eyemart Express leadership team at: https://www.eyemartexpress.com/about#leadership.

About Eyemart Express

Eyemart Express, a leading optical retailer and the fastest provider of quality prescription eyewear in the industry, has been serving consumers for more than 29 years. With 203 stores in 38 states, Eyemart Express ranks among the largest optical retailers in the country with its family of brands: Vision4Less, Visionmart Express, and Eyewear Express. The company operates under its motto of Right Glasses. Right Price. Right Now: a unique mix of value, style and timely service. Each store carries more than 2,000 frames from brands such as Fendi, Gucci, Calvin Klein, Ray-Ban, and Columbia. Onsite labs allow 90 percent of glasses to be delivered on the same day. To learn more about Eyemart Express, visit EyemartExpress.com.

