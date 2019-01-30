Bill Cowher, studio analyst for "THE NFL TODAY ON CBS," receives prestigious Pat Summerall Award at Legends for Charity®

CBS Sports and News broadcaster James Brown presented Cowher with the award at the event, which is held each year as part of the lineup of activities Super Bowl Weekend. The evening program also featured several special guests including former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward, ESPN and Amazon on-air personality Hannah Storm, and St. Jude patient Bailey.

"It is a true honor to receive the Pat Summerall Award. Pat was an icon. He was a SPECIAL broadcaster and even better person," said Cowher. "I grew up watching him and it is humbling to be in the elite company of the previous recipients."

Since its inception more than 14 years ago, Legends for Charity has raised more than $6 million for St. Jude. Funds are critical given that families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food—because all they should worry about is helping their child live.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter and Instagram and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

About Legends for Charity

Legends for Charity® is an annual national event held during Super Bowl Weekend to present The Pat Summerall Award to a deserving broadcaster. Created by Cheryl DeLeonardis of Ocean 2 Ocean Productions, it is annually held at the prestigious NFL headquarters hotel and celebrates national sports legends while raising awareness and has raised over $6 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Since its inception more than fourteen years ago, it has become a cornerstone event during the biggest weekend in professional sports earning eight national Telly Awards and opening the world of sports broadcasters to the lifesaving mission of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

