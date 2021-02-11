Bill Gates Is America's Largest Farmland Owner, Announces The Land Report

DALLAS, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The co-founder of Microsoft has joined the ranks of the Land Report 100, the annual survey of the nation's largest landowners, sponsored by Hayden Outdoors. Gates's 242,000 acres of productive farmland in 16 states qualifies him as the top private farmland owner in the country.

"I believe it speaks volumes for this asset class that of the Land Report 100, 17 landowners actually added acreage in 2020. Only four divested holdings. And we had four new additions to the list, which requires a minimum of 152,000 acres to even break the seal," says Land Report Publisher Eddie Lee Rider Jr.

"We are proud to sponsor the Land Report 100 for the third year in a row. We love working with farms, ranches, and recreational properties across the country and the landowners that steward them. Our company has deep roots in farm country and has a positive outlook on overall profitability in farming in the next year," states Dax Hayden, Managing Partner at Hayden Outdoors.

"We partner with The Land Report annually because of their strong voice and knowledge in the land market. It's just one of our many ways we advertise in this industry, and we're happy to present this year's Top 100 landowners," concludes Dan Brunk, Director, Hayden Outdoors.

