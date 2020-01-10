Bill Moretti, Industry Leader in Structured Finance and Fintech Joins RiskSpan to Lead Innovation Lab

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bill Moretti, an industry leader at the intersection of structured finance, financial technology, and portfolio management, has joined RiskSpan as a Senior Managing Director and head of its SmartLink innovation lab.

Over the course of his two-decade tenure as a senior investment executive with MetLife, Bill became recognized as an innovative and energetic leader, strategic thinker, change agent, and savvy risk manager. As MetLife's head of Global Structured Finance, Bill created proprietary analytical systems, which he paired with traditional fundamental credit analysis to maximize portfolio income and returns through market rallies while preserving investment capital during crises.

"Bill is exactly who we were looking for, and we are delighted to have his unique blend of expertise," said RiskSpan CEO Bernadette Kogler. "Bill's track record as a successful implementer of disruptive solutions in capital markets—an industry with a history of stubbornness when it comes to technology innovation—makes him a perfect complement to RiskSpan's talent portfolio."

Bill co-chairs the Structured Finance Association's Technology Innovation Committee and is a past chairman and current member of the American Council of Life Insurers' Advisory Committee.

About RiskSpan

RiskSpan simplifies the management of complex data and models in the capital markets, commercial banking, and insurance industries. We transform seemingly unmanageable loan data and securities data into productive business analytics.

Learn more at https://riskspan.com

