Bill O'Reilly to present wounded Veteran with All-Terrain, Tracked Wheelchair alongside longtime partners The Independence Fund at Huntington event.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New York Times Best Selling Author and renowned Television and Radio Commentator Bill O'Reilly along with The Independence Fund Chief Executive Officer Sarah Verardo will be presenting a catastrophically wounded Army Veteran an all-terrain, tracked wheelchairs onstage at the Paramount Theater in Huntington on Sunday evening. The relationship between Mr. O'Reilly and the Veteran nonprofit began nearly a decade ago when the political commentator toured Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Washington DC and saw firsthand both the trauma caused by war and the incredible spirit of the Nations wounded warfighters.

"There is no greater responsibility for loyal Americans than to help Veterans. I consider myself fortunate to have formed an alliance with The Independence Fund so I can spread the word about helping our severely wounded men and women by providing them with the amazing high-tech wheelchairs, which are life-changing for them," said Mr. O'Reilly of his support of The Independence Fund.

Wounded U.S. Army Veteran Michael Minard will receive the life changing gift from Mr. O'Reilly and Ms. Verardo on Sunday night. On Oct. 1, 2008, Army Staff Sergeant Michael Minard of Grand Junction, Colorado, was serving his third deployment in Iraq with the 2nd Stryker Cavalry Regiment. While on a reconnaissance patrol in Baghdad, north of Sadr City, SSG Minard was hit by a roadside bomb and he was catastrophically wounded. The blast resulted in the loss of both SSG Minard's legs. After several surgeries and rehabilitation, he was medically retired from the Army. Mike currently lives in Union Beach, NJ and is pursuing a degree. The Independence Fund, a national non-profit dedicated to help rebuild the lives of the Nation's most seriously wounded Veterans and their Caregivers, is based in Charlotte, North Carolina and since its formation in 2007 has given over 2,400 all-terrain, tracked wheelchairs to Warfighters around the country who have suffered catastrophic wounds and illness as a part of their service to the country.

"Mr. O'Reilly has been such a blessing to The Independence Fund and the Veterans we serve," says Sarah Verardo, CEO of The Independence Fund. "From weekly segments on his show to nights like this one, Mr. O'Reilly has always been there for these men and women and truly shows his heart for our Nations heroes like Michael." Donations can be made at www.independencefund.org/billoreilly

For more information on The Independence Fund, follow the organization on Facebook, Twitter (@IndyFund) and Instagram (@independencefund) or visit www.independencefund.org.

For more on Bill O'Reilly, visit billoreilly.com and keep up with him on Facebook, Twitter (@BillOReilly) & (@NoSpinNews), and Instagram (@BillOReilly).

About Bill O'Reilly

Bill O'Reilly heads arguably the best known, most written about, and most discussed cable news program around. "The O'Reilly Factor" on the Fox News Channel is certainly the most watched; it has been #1 in the ratings for more than 280 weeks and is also seen in more than 30 countries.

During its 11 years on the air, "The O'Reilly Factor" has developed a unique blend of news analysis and investigative reporting, and the No Spin Zone is sought out and appreciated by millions of people every weeknight.

More than five years ago, "The Radio Factor" also took to the air. For two hours each weekday, involved folks, listening now on more than 400 stations, call in to participate in timely debates, and the show has become one of the most successful radio franchises in the Nation.

Bill O'Reilly writes, too. All four of O'Reilly's non-fiction books have perched atop The New York Times bestseller list; O'Reilly Factor for Kids was top selling children's non-fiction book in 2005 and Culture Warrior, in paperback placed in the Times' top ten list its first week of release. Bill's most recent book is Kids Are Americans Too, a thoughtful, plain talking examination and discussion of youngster's rights and responsibilities under the Constitution.

In addition to his books, O'Reilly's syndicated column appears in more than 300 newspapers across the Nation. Every week the column is made available in advance of publication at BillOReilly.com, and through the website's newsletter.

O'Reilly started his on-air career in Scranton, Pennsylvania and then moved on to local reporting and anchoring stints in other cities including, Dallas, Boston and New York. He took on network reporting responsibilities with CBS and ABC News and then was named host of the first version of the nationally syndicated "Inside Edition." He arrived at Fox News in 1996. Along the way, he's won many journalism awards, including 2 Emmys.

Bill O'Reilly was born in Manhattan and raised on Long Island. His Bachelor's Degree is in History from Marist College, and he has a Master's in Broadcast Journalism from Boston University and another master's degree in Public Administration from Harvard's Kennedy School of Government.

About Sarah Verardo

Sarah Verardo is a national advocate for wounded Veterans and their Caregivers. Her husband Michael was catastrophically wounded in Afghanistan in 2010, in two separate IED attacks that took his left leg, much of his left arm, and left him with polytraumatic conditions that have required more than one hundred surgeries and years of speech, visual, physical and occupational therapies.

Starting as a volunteer with The Independence Fund, Sarah's steadfast devotion, experience, and drive led to her eventual selection as the organization's first Chief Executive Officer. Sarah continues carrying on the legacy of The Independence Fund's founder by providing all-terrain, track wheelchairs to Veterans and has provided over 2,400 chairs to date. She also created the nonprofit's Caregiver, Family, Adaptive Sports, and Advocacy programs, and recently developed a partnership with the Department of Veterans Affairs that will combat Veteran suicide through reunions of some of the hardest hit units of the War on Terror. This revolutionary program, Operation RESILIENCY, works with VA and DOD to recall units for peer support, relying on bonds formed during war and keeping the commitment of shared experience and brotherhood alive back home.

Sarah advises Administration officials and members of Congress on the experiences of the families of our severely wounded Veterans and has been instrumental in shaping national policy for our warfighters and their families. Regularly appearing on cable news to commentate on the sacrifice of Veterans and Military families, Sarah is a respected subject matter expert in the field.

About The Independence Fund

Established in 2007, The Independence Fund is a national Veterans Service Organization dedicated to meeting the unmet needs of catastrophically wounded Veterans, Caregivers, and their families through a variety of programs. To learn more, visit www.independencefund.org.

SOURCE The Independence Fund

Related Links

http://independencefund.org

