Bill Quatman, of Burns & McDonnell, Receives Design-Build Industry's Highest Honor

"Bill has been one of the earliest and loudest proponents of how design-build can save time and money and promote accountability, so this honor is certainly well deserved," says Burns & McDonnell Chairman and CEO Ray Kowalik. "His leadership has been important to Burns & McDonnell and our customers as we have grown to become one of the most enthusiastic supporters of design-build and engineering, procurement, construction delivery in our industry."

"Design-build is the fastest growing and most popular segment of our nation's construction industry," says Lisa Washington, executive director and CEO of the DBIA. "Much of that success is driven by the incredible leadership of design-build innovators like Bill Quatman. DBIA is proud to honor the contributions made by the impressive members in this first class of DBIA Fellows."

A licensed architect and attorney, specializing in construction law for the past 32 years, Quatman has long been active with the DBIA, serving as a member of the DBIA Board of Directors and as national chairman in 2016. He also served as the past chair of DBIA's Contract Documents Committee, which is responsible for drafting industry-standard forms. He has consulted on hundreds of projects, domestically and internationally, with experience on both conventional and alternative delivery methods. He is a frequent speaker and author of two books on design-build and is a frequent columnist and contributor to numerous industry publications. Bill is also a member of the American Institute of Architects (AIA) and holds the dual distinction of being selected as a member of the AIA College of Fellows. He is graduate of the University of Kansas School of Architecture and received his JD degree from the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

Elevation to Fellow status celebrates individual career achievements and promotes DBIA principles through the DBIA College of Fellows. DBIA Fellow status is limited to two percent of Designated Design-Build Professionals who are elected to Fellowship by a jury of their peers.

In order to be eligible for DBIA Fellow status, all Fellows met the following requirements:

At least 10 continuous years as a Designated Design-Build Professional™, as well as 10 continuous years of membership in DBIA

Notable career contributions to the design-build profession

Notable contributions to DBIA organization

Election by the Jury of Fellows

Continuous DBIA membership

The 2018 Inaugural class of DBIA Fellows will be introduced during the national Project/Team Awards ceremony at this year's Design-Build Conference & Expo in New Orleans in November.

For photos and support materials, please visit our MEDIA KIT.

About Burns & McDonnell

Burns & McDonnell is a family of companies made up of more than 6,000 engineers, architects, construction professionals, scientists, consultants and entrepreneurs with offices across the country and throughout the world. We strive to create amazing success for our clients and amazing careers for our employee-owners. Burns & McDonnell is 100 percent employee-owned and is proud to be on Fortune's 2018 list of 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information, visit burnsmcd.com .

Contact: Roger Dick, Burns & McDonnell 816-822-3339 RDick@burnsmcd.com

SOURCE Burns & McDonnell

Related Links

http://www.burnsmcd.com

