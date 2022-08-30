Bill Richardson tells Chris Cuomo whether he believes Russia will agree to a prisoner swap for Brittney Griner

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EXCLUSIVE: In the latest episode of The Chris Cuomo Project, former New Mexico governor and U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Bill Richardson speaks with Chris about the current state of the Democratic Party and U.S. politics. Richardson's wide-ranging interview also covers his involvement in negations to free Brittney Griner from prison in Russia.

Watch/listen here: https://youtu.be/xc66gQ1x7J0

SOURCE The Chris Cuomo Project