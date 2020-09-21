Bill Risser Joins RateMyAgent

"I've worked closely with real estate professionals for over twenty years, teaching them about the best relationship building tools available," said Bill Risser, general manager of RateMyAgent. "When I dug into this product, I knew I had to be part of this team. RateMyAgent is quickly on its way to becoming the gold standard solution to manage online reviews."

As a long time Inman Ambassador and 2019 Inman Innovator Award winner, Risser has been giving back to the industry for over two decades. He's led nearly a thousand training sessions and workshops during his career, helping agents sort through the piles and piles of sites, networks, apps and sales pitches that are a part of their world. In a profession where relationships are the biggest key to long-term success, Risser has made a commitment to understand the tools available to the industry and to share his experience and best practices for success.

"We knew we needed to find a leader who not only has industry knowledge but also integrity and a stellar reputation," said Mark Armstrong, co-founder and chief strategy officer of RateMyAgent. "Bill is all that and more. He's an incredible human and we're lucky enough to work alongside him."

Savvy agents understand the power of third-party validation and social proof. Therefore, client reviews are a critical component of any digital strategy. From ranking in search to establishing professional credibility, RateMyAgent simplifies the process and maximizes reach across all digital platforms such as social media, ad networks, and websites. Agents can focus their effort on delivering incredible consumer experiences and allow the automated platform to ensure transparency for future clients.

RateMyAgent is endorsed by the 2019 REACH program by the National Association of Realtors®

About RateMyAgent

RateMyAgent is an Australia-based review platform now expanding rapidly in the United States. In Australia, RateMyAgent is used by agents who sell 80% of property across Australia and get reviews for 1 in 3 homes sold nationally. RateMyAgent launched in the United States in 2018 and has partnerships with MLS's from Florida to California, including CRMLS, the country's largest MLS. They are the first review platform to be included in NAR's REACH Accelerator Program. RateMyAgent is listed on the Australian stock exchange. More information about RateMyAgent can be found at www.ratemyagent.com.

