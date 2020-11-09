Bill Robertson Gears Up to Lead Secure One Capital's Training Programs

COSTA MESA, Calif., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Secure One Capital announced Monday, that HR Manager, Bill Robertson will take on the role of Corporate Training Manager. The company simultaneously announced the kickoff of their B.E.S.T training program.

Robertson who is a well-regarded instructor and course developer, has taught the NMLS 20-hour SAFE Course, continuing education courses, an 18-class mortgage training program, and an 8-hour NMLS Test Prep Crash Course.

"I am excited that my primary focus will be on teaching again," stated Robertson, adding "I love sharing the knowledge and experience I have collected since entering the industry in 1995, especially with those who are embarking on a new career in our industry."

CEO, Jim Pate stated, "We are excited about Bill's ability to teach mortgage lending with a level of enthusiasm and expertise that makes learning interesting and fun." Pate continued, "He will work to ensure that our new team members embrace our promise of 'A Better Mortgage Experience' for our clients, coast to coast."

Robertson, who joined S1C in February 2017, continued, "I love it here! We bring on people who are a good fit for our culture, we promote from within, and if they work hard and smart, they will be recognized and rewarded."

"The BEST training program, which is an an acronym for Building Elite Sales Trainees, will focus on developing new talent into mortgage professionals inside the Secure One Capital business model," added Walter A. Mar, VP of People and Culture.

Robertson, who has been published hundreds of times, will also support the company by handling Public Relations duties, as well.

Secure One Capital was recently named to the Inc. Magazine list of 5,000 Fastest Growing Companies for the fourth time and was honored to win the BBB Torch Award for Business Ethics in 2018.

Secure One Capital is a privately held mortgage lender in business in Orange County since 1995. Based in Costa Mesa, CA, they are projected to fund nearly 1 billion dollars in mortgage loans in 2020. Secure One Capital offers FHA, VA, and conventional loan programs in twelve states. More information, including licensing and disclosures are available at www.SecureOneCapital.com.

Bill Robertson

Corporate Training and Public Relations Manager

555 Anton Blvd, Suite 900

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

949-337-4700

[email protected]

