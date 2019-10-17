BILL TANNER to be Honored in Variety's Business Managers Elite Feature on November 12, 2019

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanner Mainstain Glynn & Johnson takes great pride in congratulating our founder and friend, Bill Tanner, for his well-deserved recognition as Variety's 2019 Business Manager Elite Honoree.

Not only has Bill taken a two-person tax business and transformed it into a thriving full-service CPA firm but, without hesitation, he has used his success to give back to his community and inspire his staff through his leadership and philanthropy.

Bill Tanner

In 1976, after a chance meeting on a basketball court, Bill and his business partner Peter Mainstain started a company that would grow to include over 50 staff members and a client list that incorporates some of the top names within the entertainment industry.

"Bill, for 38 years you've been not only my business manager but my dear friend. Your wise investment advice and your careful and thoughtful long-range planning has provided my family with financial security. I'll be forever grateful. You are the best," said Peter Casey, co-creator and executive producer for Wings and Frasier.

Throughout his career, Bill has continued to go above and beyond for clients - taking on every challenge, answering every late-night phone call, and personally seeing to the financial growth and success of each individual and their corporations.

"When I first started working with Bill in 1980, it was really an education because I like to know exactly what I'm doing with my money," said Oscar-nominated actor, Michael Keaton. "Bill made that process easy. He immediately let me know that he was in it for the long haul. Today, I've achieved the goal that we established in the beginning – to have the freedom to choose projects because they truly interest me, not for financial reasons."

Bill has stayed adamant in his commitment to the expansion of TMGJ. Sourcing his success as an act of teamwork, constantly inspiring and challenging his staff to stay up to date on the latest financial trends and opportunities that will best serve our clients.

"I've been working with Bill for over 25 years and he's the reason I have financial security," said Emmy and Academy Award winner, Aaron Sorkin. "He's a great partner and a good friend and I'm looking forward to the next 25 years."

Through his positive disposition, vast wealth of knowledge, and decades of experience, Bill has managed to generate success both in his personal and professional life. As a longtime board member of the UCLA Jonsson's Cancer Center Foundation, Bill has made it his mission to raise funds each year in support of the foundation. He has also been an active contributor for the Alliance for Children's Rights, CASA of Los Angeles, Tower Cancer Research, City Year and the Jewish National Fund.

Today, TMGJ has built a reputation as one of Los Angeles' largest and most respected accounting and business management firms. Bill continues to be an exceptional leader, trailblazer and teammate. TMGJ values the example he has set for his staff as he grooms the next generation of tax-gurus and top business managers.

Bill, congratulations on this honor and achievement! We are so proud!

About Tanner Mainstain Glynn & Johnson

Tanner Mainstain Glynn & Johnson specializes in providing business management, tax and accounting services to a variety of industries that include entertainment and professional sports. These industries pose unique financial challenges: unpredictable income, complex tax issues and frequently, years of struggle followed by sudden wealth. Turning today's success into a generations of financial security requires careful planning, guided by knowledge and experience.

