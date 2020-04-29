Billboard Names L.A. Recording School a Top Music Business School of 2020

"It's a real honor to be recognized by Billboard Magazine," said Rob Delgadillo, L.A. Recording School program manager. "We've worked hard to build the reputation of our music and recording programs, and it's great to see our business programs being recognized in this way."

Legendary recording studios surround the school's campus, which is in the heart of Hollywood on Sunset Boulevard. Students work in professional studio spaces that feature analog and digital consoles, including an API 1608 studio, an SSL XL 9000K studio and a Neve Genesys Black studio, to name a few.

Our faculty include multiple Grammy-winning engineers and multi-platinum producers with credits that include Snoop Dogg, B-Real, Busta Rhymes, Macy Gray, Chance the Rapper, Madonna, Ice Cube, Anderson .Paak, Kendrick Lamar and Freddie Gibbs. Similarly, our post-production instructors have extensive credits in television, feature film and video games.

The Associate of Science in Music Production is offered either online or on-campus and prepares students for a career in music composition, production and publishing.

The Bachelor of Science in Music Production is offered only online and teaches students the diverse media applications using today's latest digital music technology.

The Bachelor of Science in Entertainment Business is offered either online or on-campus and provides students with fundamental training in management, leadership, marketing, accounting, licensing, intellectual property and digital distribution. The online degree offers a concentration in Music Business.

About The Los Angeles Recording School

The Los Angeles Recording School, a division of The Los Angeles Film School, located in the heart of Hollywood, is accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC), VA-approved and was founded in 1985. The private post-secondary educational institution offers entertainment-focused degrees including a Bachelor of Science in Audio Production and an Associate of Science in Audio Production and in Music Production (campus and online).

The school's awarding-winning faculty of industry professionals have earned credits on major motion pictures, video games and records. Alumni have received awards at international film festivals, engineered multi-platinum selling albums, and some credits include Grammy® and Oscar® nominations and awards.

For more information about The Los Angeles Recording School, please visit: www.larecordingschool.com or call 323.860.0789.

