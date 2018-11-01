Bill.com Joins the Elite Ranks of NACHA Certified ACH Payment Third-Party Senders

HERNDON, Va., Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bill.com, the leader in digital business payments, has achieved NACHA certification as an ACH Third-Party Sender. As a NACHA Certified third-party, Bill.com joins the ranks of companies that are making ACH payments easy to use for their customers.

NACHA Certified is a voluntary program established by NACHA, the steward of the ACH Network. For Third-Party Senders such as Bill.com, being NACHA Certified demonstrates to customers, industry peers and others that their company is meeting NACHA standards for high-quality ACH payment processing including corporate governance and risk and compliance obligations.

"Bill.com is showing strong leadership in its field by becoming NACHA Certified," said NACHA Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel Jane Larimer. "NACHA certification is a clear indication of Bill.com's adherence to sound ACH practices and policies."

Three million members use Bill.com to automate and simplify payments. Bill.com moves more than $60 billion annually on behalf of its members.

"As Bill.com continues to grow and innovate with the advanced products our customers need to make the complex payment process simple, it's important that our clients and partners know that we are committed to the highest quality ACH processing as demonstrated by achieving NACHA certification," said René Lacerte, founder and CEO of Bill.com.

About NACHA

NACHA is a nonprofit organization that convenes hundreds of diverse organizations to enhance and enable electronic payments and financial data exchange within the U.S. and across geographies. Through development of rules, standards, governance, education, advocacy, and in support of innovation, NACHA's efforts benefit the providers and users of those systems. NACHA leads groups focused on API standardization, authors the Quest Operating Rules for EBT, and is the steward of the ACH Network, a payment system that universally connects all U.S. bank accounts and facilitates the movement of money and information. In 2017, there was a total of nearly 26 billion ACH transactions. Of these, 21.5 billion ACH payments valued at $47 trillion moved across the ACH Network, and more than 4 billion were on-us transactions within financial institutions. Visit nacha.org for more information, and connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

About Bill.com

Bill.com is the leading digital business payments company with a network of 3 million members, processing over $60 billion annually. Making it simple to connect and do business, the Bill.com cloud-based Payment Management Platform automates, streamlines, and controls the payments process, saving more than 50 percent of the time typically spent. Bill.com partners with four of the top 10 largest U.S. banks, more than 60 of the top 100 accounting firms, major accounting software providers including Netsuite, Intacct, QuickBooks and Xero, and is the preferred provider of digital payments solutions for CPA.com, the technology arm of the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA). Winner of more than 70 awards, and recognized as one of San Francisco Business Times' and Silicon Valley Business Journal's "2018 Best Places to Work," Bill.com has raised over $200 million in funding with the most recent investment round led by JP Morgan Chase and Temasek.

Contact: Kendra Beasley

NACHA

703-561-3923

kbeasley@nacha.org





Nicole Newby

SutherlandGold Group for

Bill.com

bill.com@sutherlandgold.com

SOURCE NACHA

Related Links

https://www.nacha.org

