BillingPlatform Again Named to Constellation ShortList™ for Smart Services Digital Monetization Platforms

DENVER, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global cloud-based monetization and billing solution provider, BillingPlatform, today announced it was named to the Constellation ShortList™ for Smart Services Digital Monetization Platforms in Q3 2019. The technology vendors and service providers included in the Constellation ShortList offer the key requirements for early adopters pursuing digital transformation initiatives.

BillingPlatform is being implemented by global enterprises looking to embrace digital transformation and simplify complex billing. It is the only monetization and billing solution that gives organizations the power to support the entire financial process from product concept to invoice – adapting to every unique business model and pricing structure. BillingPlatform customers see revenue and margin growth, increased speed to market, reduced costs, and positive impact on the customer experience, all of which are driving dramatic revenue growth for the company.

"BillingPlatform continues to deliver both the most innovative and the most complete digital monetization cloud-based solution on the market," said Dennis Wall, BillingPlatform CEO. "Our customers directly benefit from the ability to use monetization as a competitive differentiator, quickly driving revenue growth through creative and disruptive billing models. I'm pleased to again see BillingPlatform on the Constellation ShortList, recognizing our solution and our growth strategy."

"In our experience working on tens of thousands of vendor selections, we've learned that no two organizations have the same requirements. We cut through the clutter and marketing hype and present the top offerings in each of our coverage areas. These vendors have battle tested solutions that our analysts have vetted and approved," said R "Ray" Wang, chairman and founder at Constellation Research.

Constellation Research advises leaders on leveraging disruptive technologies to achieve business model transformation. Products and services named to the Constellation ShortList meet the threshold criteria for this category as determined through client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share, and internal research. The portfolio is frequently updated every six months with the rapidly changing market conditions.

BillingPlatform's monetization and billing software solution transforms enterprises to embrace digital transformation. This dynamic, cloud-based platform adapts to every unique business model and pricing structure. BillingPlatform provides the most agile and comprehensive solution available including billing, revenue recognition, reporting, and other critical financial functions. With global customers across multiple industries including communications, transportation, technology, utilities, and media, BillingPlatform processes billions of transactions and billions of dollars every year, enabling enterprises to grow revenue, reduce costs, and improve overall customer experience. To learn more visit https://billingplatform.com/

