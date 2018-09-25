BillingPlatform Builds Executive Team to Accelerate 2019 Growth

DENVER, Dec. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global cloud-based monetization and billing solution provider, BillingPlatform, Corp. today announced that four senior executives have joined the team including:

Jeff Weiss – Vice President, Professional Services

– Vice President, Professional Services Jerry Schwartz – Vice President, Marketing

– Vice President, Marketing Brad Sawaya – Vice President, Finance

– Vice President, Finance Drew Scarano – Vice President, Sales

In their new roles, Jeff, Jerry, and Drew will be focused on BillingPlatform's aggressive global growth strategy, expanding the existing customer base, and targeting new verticals and geographic regions. In his new role, Brad will elevate the company's finance initiatives including detailed analysis, budgeting, and forecasting to support the expanded revenue goals.

During 2018, BillingPlatform saw revenue growth exceeding 100%. These new senior executive team members bring a wide range of experience to position BillingPlatform to reach even higher levels of success.

Jeff Weiss joins BillingPlatform with a background in effective implementations of cloud applications. He has spent his career leading consulting engagements at Cloud Sherpas and Accenture. His focus is on agile delivery of state-of-the-art solutions to customers and driving critical business transformations for his clients by building out strong delivery teams with a breadth of knowledge across industry and function.

joins BillingPlatform with a background in effective implementations of cloud applications. He has spent his career leading consulting engagements at Cloud Sherpas and Accenture. His focus is on agile delivery of state-of-the-art solutions to customers and driving critical business transformations for his clients by building out strong delivery teams with a breadth of knowledge across industry and function. Jerry Schwartz brings 20+ years of experience, including deep product marketing and global marketing expertise in Software as a Service (SaaS) and cloud technologies. Prior to joining BillingPlatform, he led product marketing teams at SolarWinds and Rackspace. Jerry is passionate about putting the customer at the core of the marketing strategy and building strong customer experiences.

brings 20+ years of experience, including deep product marketing and global marketing expertise in Software as a Service (SaaS) and cloud technologies. Prior to joining BillingPlatform, he led product marketing teams at SolarWinds and Rackspace. Jerry is passionate about putting the customer at the core of the marketing strategy and building strong customer experiences. Brad Sawaya is a CPA and started his finance career with Ernst & Young in Silicon Valley, auditing multiple high-tech organizations. Since that time he has held financial leadership positions with VMware, EMC 2 , and General Electric, including a senior role at Predix.io, a GE platform for industrial developers. Helping SaaS organizations scale and embrace digital transformation is a focus for Brad.

is a CPA and started his finance career with Ernst & Young in Silicon Valley, auditing multiple high-tech organizations. Since that time he has held financial leadership positions with VMware, EMC , and General Electric, including a senior role at Predix.io, a GE platform for industrial developers. Helping SaaS organizations scale and embrace digital transformation is a focus for Brad. Drew Scarano comes to BillingPlatform with 20+ years of sales leadership experience focused on enterprise software with companies including Pegasystems, Appian, and Workfusion. He has built sales organizations from the ground-up – consistently exceeding revenue goals. Drew excels at building high-powered teams and extraordinary, long-lasting customer relationships.

BillingPlatform is the only monetization and billing solution that gives organizations the power to embrace digital transformation, supporting the entire monetization process from product concept to invoice – adapting to every unique business model and pricing structure. As a result, BillingPlatform customers see revenue and margin growth, increased speed to market, and reduced costs.

"We are proud to be recognized by the industry as leaders in the market. Two of our primary objectives were to continue our 100% growth, and build a forward-thinking, strategic leadership team to accelerate that growth in 2019," said Dennis Wall, CEO of BillingPlatform. "We will continue this level of hiring in 2019, especially in sales and marketing, and these leaders are already taking us to the next level."

About BillingPlatform, Corp.

BillingPlatform's monetization and billing software solution transforms enterprises to embrace and succeed in the digital economy. This dynamic, cloud-based platform adapts to every unique business model and pricing structure. BillingPlatform provides the most agile and complete solution available including CPQ, billing, revenue recognition, reporting, and other critical financial functions. With global customers across multiple industries including communication, transportation, technology, utilities, and media, BillingPlatform processes billions of transactions and billions of dollars every year enabling enterprises to grow revenue, reduce costs, and improve overall customer experience. To learn more visit https://billingplatform.com/

Press Contacts:

Jeannie Zaemes

BillingPlatform

pr@billingplatform.com

SOURCE BillingPlatform

Related Links

http://www.billingplatform.com

