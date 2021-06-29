BillingPlatform Helps Customers Accelerate Quote-to-Cash Journey with Latest Product Enhancements

DENVER, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BillingPlatform, the leading global cloud-based monetization and billing solution provider, today announced several product enhancements to PlatformCloud and BillingCloud that will further increase its customers' productivity and flexibility to help accelerate the quote-to-cash journey. BillingPlatform's new features include new integrations, enhancements to existing connectors, and functionally to support new and improved billing and invoicing capabilities.

BillingPlatform's product releases are based on customer feedback, analysis of the emerging market trends and industry analyst insights. BillingPlatform now releases monthly product updates to ensure every customer has easy access to the latest enhancements and new features. Highlights from the last quarter's releases include:

PlatformCloud enhancements include:

Salesforce Connector – this has been enhanced so customers can now increase the number of records to sync in a single data call, reducing the number of overall calls as well as automatically track which entities have been synced and which ones have not.

– this has been enhanced so customers can now increase the number of records to sync in a single data call, reducing the number of overall calls as well as automatically track which entities have been synced and which ones have not. Thomson Reuters ONESOURCE Connector – a new integration to the vendor's ONESOURCE tax software, providing customers with tax vendor options.

– a new integration to the vendor's ONESOURCE tax software, providing customers with tax vendor options. JP Morgan Payment Gateway – support for customer profiles and tokens.

– support for customer profiles and tokens. Avalara Tax Connector – now supports multiple levels of addresses to calculate taxes at the activity level.

– now supports multiple levels of addresses to calculate taxes at the activity level. EU Payment Standard Compliance – support for 3D Secure v2, making payments safer and more secure for online card payments.

BillingCloud enhancements include:

Revenue Recognition – enhancements simplify the configuration of the rules and allows for the creation of more advanced dashboards.

– enhancements simplify the configuration of the rules and allows for the creation of more advanced dashboards. Data Migration – new customers can easily migrate over the historical data from their legacy system, including balance and aging data.

– new customers can easily migrate over the historical data from their legacy system, including balance and aging data. Subscription Management – user-configurable subscription charging gives customers the option to generate subscription charges ahead of time at a user-configurable time interval. In addition, early subscription termination allows customers to automatically generate credits if a subscription has been terminated early.

– user-configurable subscription charging gives customers the option to generate subscription charges ahead of time at a user-configurable time interval. In addition, early subscription termination allows customers to automatically generate credits if a subscription has been terminated early. International Markets – configurable date formats and error handling for international customers.

– configurable date formats and error handling for international customers. Vouchers and Discounts – ability to apply vouchers on top of discounts to help with sophisticated discounting plans.

– ability to apply vouchers on top of discounts to help with sophisticated discounting plans. Others – ability to add multiple approvers for pricing changes, deletion, account creation, etc., and failed payment retries for direct debit payments.

"The depth and breadth of these enhancements in only the past quarter underscores our focus on continually innovating and enhancing our platform to address the evolving needs of our customers," said Leo Solomon, CTO and co-founder of BillingPlatform. "Our world-class billing and monetization solutions continue to help our rapidly-expanding customer base simplify and automate the entire monetization process so they can focus on generating more revenue and growing their business."

BillingPlatform's most recent product enhancements come on the heels of other recent company news, including a comprehensive new partner program designed for system integrators, independent software vendors, consulting firms and other partners with complementary services or solutions that add business value and enhance the customer experience. The company also announced the BillingPlatform Marketplace – a centralized location where customers can access pre-built applications and connectors to further customize and extend the platform – from enterprise connectors, payment provider and tax automation integrations, best practice configurations and more – to suit their specific business requirements. Additionally, last month, BillingPlaform partnered with GoCardless to combine its first-of-its-kind payment gateway framework technology with GoCardless' enhanced ACH debit capabilities.

About BillingPlatform, Corp.

BillingPlatform's agile billing software solution gives innovative enterprises the freedom to effectively monetize and deliver products and services resulting in growth and competitive differentiation. Our industry-leading, cloud-based platform adapts to every unique business model and pricing structure. With global customers across multiple industries including communications, transportation, manufacturing, banking, technology, energy, media, and software, BillingPlatform processes billions of transactions and dollars every year, enabling enterprises to grow revenue, reduce costs, and improve overall customer experience. To learn more, visit billingplatform.com .

Press Contact:

Meghan Locke

BillingPlatform

[email protected]

SOURCE BillingPlatform

Related Links

https://billingplatform.com

