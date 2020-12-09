BillingPlatform Wins Gold in the 10th Annual Best in Biz Awards

DENVER, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BillingPlatform, the leading global cloud-based monetization and billing solution provider, today announced it has been named a gold winner in Best in Biz Awards, the only independent business awards program judged by prominent editors and reporters from top-tier publications in North America. BillingPlatform's BillingCloud solution was recognized in the Enterprise Product of the Year - Financial Software category for its ability to support the entire financial process from quote to cash – adapting to every unique business model and pricing structure.

With global customers serving multiple industries, including communications, transportation, media and entertainment, retail, finance and software, BillingPlatform's BillingCloud enables enterprises to move beyond simple subscription or fixed-fee billing with sophisticated usage-based pricing. The solution provides the ability to monetize products and services with any combination of one-time charges, promotional offers, subscription, consumption or dynamic-based pricing – all on a single, next-generation cloud platform. This unparalleled flexibility puts enterprises in control of how they differentiate in the market and manage and grow their revenue. The flexibility also enables enterprises to maximize profitability, reduce operational costs and improve the customer experience.

Despite global challenges, the 10th annual Best in Biz Awards program saw a particularly strong field of entries from public and private companies of all sizes and spanning all geographic regions and industries in the U.S. and Canada. Companies ranged from some of the most recognizable and admired global brands to the most innovative start-ups and nimble local companies – proving North American business' resilience and continuing innovation and growth despite the odds. The judges were impressed with this year's winners' agility and adaptability that allowed their businesses to thrive and their willingness to always go the extra mile to help their customers in these unusual times.

"Winning gold in this year's Best in Biz Awards program is further evidence of the power of our cloud-based solution that enables enterprises to easily automate their quote-to-cash process," said Dennis Wall, BillingPlatform CEO. "We're honored to receive this prestigious recognition and will continue to help our customers across industries and geographies capitalize on the business models and pricing structures that best maximize revenue and deliver superior customer experiences that set them apart from the competition."

Combining top editors' and reporters' unparalleled expertise and experience with the objectivity inherent in the journalistic ethos and further enhanced by the variety of outlets represented, Best in Biz Awards judging panels are uniquely able to determine the best of the best from among the hundreds of competitive entries. The 2020 judging panel included, among others, writers from Barron's, Consumer Affairs, USA Today and Wired. For a full list of gold, silver and bronze winners in Best in Biz Awards 2020, visit: http://www.bestinbizawards.com/2020-winners.

BillingPlatform has won multiple awards this year, and was most recently ranked No. 197 on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™. The company was also named a "Company of the Year" in Business Intelligence Group's BIG Awards for Business program and a Bronze winner in the "Company of the Year - Cloud Computing/SaaS/Internet" category in the 12th Annual 2020 Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards®. Additionally, BillingPlatform also won a Gold Stevie® Award in the "Company of the Year - Computer Software - Medium-Size" category in The 17th Annual International Business Awards®.

About BillingPlatform, Corp.

BillingPlatform's agile billing software solution gives innovative enterprises the freedom to effectively monetize and deliver products and services resulting in growth and competitive differentiation. Our industry-leading, cloud-based platform adapts to every unique business model and pricing structure. With global customers across multiple industries including communications, transportation, manufacturing, banking, technology, energy, media, and software, BillingPlatform processes billions of transactions and dollars every year, enabling enterprises to grow revenue, reduce costs, and improve overall customer experience. To learn more, visit billingplatform.com .

About Best in Biz Awards

Since 2011, Best in Biz Awards has been the only independent business awards program judged by a who's who of prominent reporters and editors from top-tier publications from North America and around the world. Over the years, judges in the premier awards program have ranged from Associated Press to the Wall Street Journal and winners have spanned the spectrum, from blue-chip companies that form the bedrock of the global economy to some of the world's most innovative start-ups and nimble local companies. Each year, Best in Biz Awards honors are conferred in two separate programs: North America and International, and in 90 categories, including company, team, executive, product, and CSR, media, PR and other categories. For more information, visit: http://www.bestinbizawards.com.

