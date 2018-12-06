BillingTree Named One of the Top Ten Revenue Cycle Management Solution Providers for Healthcare Organizations

BillingTree CareView is an end-to-end onsite and post-care payments solution that helps improve the patient payment experience by enabling organizations to set up fully compliant payment channels across text, phone, online, agents and at the point of care. BillingTree is committed to offering secure solutions that comply with the highest standards established globally for payment security. This now includes the addition of a PCI Point-to-Point-Encryption (P2PE) compliant, EMV capable, integrated card acceptance terminal offering for the CareView solutions suite. This new offering from BillingTree assists with easing the compliance burden on healthcare organizations taking payments at the point of service. PCI P2PE validated POS solutions compliments existing PCI-DSS, HIPAA, SSAE and SOC I & II compliance audit results announced earlier in 2018.

"Our position in the Top Ten Revenue Cycle Management Solution Providers demonstrates the impact our solutions are having in the healthcare sector. BillingTree solutions give healthcare providers the chance to offer patients multichannel payment options and the choice to pay when, where and how they prefer, which is a key to optimizing payments in healthcare," said Pat McIntyre, VP of Healthcare at BillingTree.

"In recent years healthcare providers have become a target for cyber criminals so these payment channels need to provide the highest levels of security and compliance. BillingTree is committed to providing industry-leading security best practices and has added PCI Point-to-Point-Encryption (P2PE) compliance to its suite of payment options to reassure healthcare providers, and their patients, that the highest security standards are being met."

Related News:

BillingTree Healthcare Survey Reveals Payment Technology Adoption Shifts to more Responsive Billing Methods



BillingTree enhances and integrates SMS payment solution within Payrazr & CareView for text notifications and mobile payments



BillingTree completes key compliance audits for 2018 including PCI-DSS, HIPAA, SSAE SOC I & II



BillingTree Healthcare Survey reveals top challenges, shows providers improving patient payment experience with technology

About BillingTree

BillingTree® is the leading provider of integrated payments solutions to the Healthcare, ARM, Property Management, B2B, and Financial Services industry verticals. Through its technology-enabled suite of products and services, BillingTree enables organizations to increase efficiency and decrease the costs of payment processing while adhering to compliance regulations. Leveraging more than a decade of market experience, BillingTree is dedicated to growing payments with technology through an integrated omni-channel offering, suite of proprietary products and value-added services, and a company-wide focus on delivering extraordinary customer service.

Contact: Contact: Dave Yohe Jamie Kightley VP of Marketing IBA, PR for BillingTree Tel: 602.443.5948 Tel: 561.228.1940 dave@mybillingtree.com jkightley@iba-international.com

SOURCE BillingTree

Related Links

http://www.mybillingtree.com

