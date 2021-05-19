Billion-Dollar Entrepreneur Releases Debut Title

FRISCO, Texas, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- What does it take to build a company approaching 3 billion dollars? More importantly, what does it take to live the kind of life you design – the kind of life in which the only barrier to achieving your dreams is your own imagination? Jason Camper knows. He's the Co-CEO, Co-Founder of Le-Vel, and inventor of the THRIVE Product Line. Le-Vel is a direct sales company that reached its first billion in sales less than five years after its founding in 2012, and its second billion just two years later. But there's nothing about where Jason's journey began that would have suggested his destination. He was extraordinarily good at defining a vision for his life, though, and deciding that any obstacles he would inevitably face were just bumps in the road.

That's the spirit behind THRIVIN': The American Dream, which traces Jason's path from a troubled youngster on the cotton fields of West Texas to a broke and destitute entrepreneur to unimaginable success as co-founder of a transformative global wellness brand and passionate philanthropist. Available in pre-release today, through Amazon and Barnes & Noble, and launching in bookstores nationally July 13, THRIVIN': The American Dream shares Jason's grit, grace, humility, and hard-earned wisdom from years of "failing forward'' in business and using those failures as steppingstones to get to where he is today. Eleven-time New York Times bestselling author Don Yaeger, also a longtime associate editor at Sports Illustrated and a renowned corporate speaker and podcaster, partnered with Jason to bring his story to life.

When Jason launched Le-Vel's flagship product line THRIVE over nine years ago with Co-Founder Paul Gravette, the company quickly became what is arguably one of the direct selling industry's most remarkable success stories. The guiding vision for the Co-Founders and Co-CEOs was to create a cloud-based company, brand, and premium-grade nutritional product line that had never been seen before. Today, with more than 10 million customers, nearly $3 billion in sales, and 30 patents, they've done just that.

With thousands of pre-release orders already received, THRIVIN' is anticipated to be a New York Times Best Seller. THRIVIN': The American Dream provides an insider's look at what it took to create a multi-billion-dollar enterprise that grew largely from word of mouth and has helped people of all ages and lifestyles achieve greater health and vitality. It's an essential read for leaders, aspiring entrepreneurs, and anyone seeking the courage and motivation to thrive and live life on their own terms. Readers will also gain practical insights for pursuing their ambitions in business and beyond, and they'll learn how to power through adversity and remain focused on their vision for success.

To learn more about THRIVIN': The American Dream, please visit thrivinbook.com.

About Le-Vel

Founded in 2012 by Jason Camper and Paul Gravette, Le-Vel formulates and sells health and wellness products and skincare. Le-Vel products include the THRIVE Experience (consisting of the three core products, THRIVE Premium Lifestyle DFT, THRIVE Premium Lifestyle Capsules and THRIVE Premium Lifestyle Mix), and THRIVE SKIN (a CBD skincare system). All of Le-Vel's products contain premium vitamins and nutrients made with the highest quality ingredients.

In 2019, less than seven years after the company's inception, Le-Vel reached a milestone of $2 billion in lifetime orders. Le-Vel has over 10 million Customer and Brand Promoter accounts and currently ships within the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and SouthEast Asia.

For more information about Le-Vel, visit www.le-vel.com and follow us on social media on Instagram @le_veloffical, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

