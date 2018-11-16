Billionaire Moishe Mana Ushers In Miami Art Week With Star-Studded Birthday Party

MIAMI, Dec. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Moishe Mana, the chairman and founder of culture conglomerate Mana Group, hosted his coveted Art Basel Birthday Party on Tuesday, Dec. 4, in the heart of Wynwood.

Hosted by Lance Bass, the celebration took place at the iconic Mana RC Cola Plant in Wynwood, marking the venue's first event as a permanent performance space. Patrons were treated to impressive musical performances by world-renowned DJ, Cedric Gervais, Sonic Butterfly, DJ Siso, DJ Assault, DJ Erwin and others.

Moishe Mana's Art Basel Birthday Party

Guests were also treated to a powerful speech from Mana, touching on his mission to continue working to enrich the city's businesses and cultural offerings. The successful entrepreneur and maverick, who is the largest landowner in both the Wynwood and Flagler districts, also spoke on the impact the Mana campuses will have on the community and beyond.

"The event was not about my birthday celebration, it was a celebration of the birth of the new Miami, our goal is to help unleash the talent and the energy of creation in all aspect of life needed, trades, fashion, art, technology, food and yes make Miami the Silicon Valley of Latin America, it is our mission to help connect South East West North through Miami."

Focusing his ambitions on Downtown and Wynwood, Mana seeks to propel the neighborhoods into an area where tech, trade and art converge. This edition marks Mana's fourth year in Wynwood, and the second time it has activated its properties along Downtown Miami's historic Flagler Street.

Notable Guests:

French DJ Cedric Gervais, Singer-songwriter Lance Bass , Brazilian actress Barbara Fialho , Artist Miguel Paredes and others.

