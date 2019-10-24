Billions Now Available for Commercial Real Estate Projects Nationwide
Watch Host Charles Williams, Managing Member of Pioneer Realty Capital, as he interviews industry insiders who provide practical advice on gaining access to billions in the capital markets on the new CRE Advantage Podcast!
Oct 24, 2019, 13:08 ET
ARLINGTON, Texas, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pioneer Realty Capital, LLC, a leading Texas-based Commercial Real Estate Finance firm introduces the CRE Advantage Podcast.
This Podcast educates current and potential commercial real estate owners and investors on the various capital programs available in the capital markets. New episodes launch every Thursday on the CRE Advantage YouTube channel. Subscribe now at http://bit.ly/CRESubscribe to conveniently access current and past episodes.
Join Charles Williams, Managing Member of Pioneer Realty Capital, as he has candid conversations with industry insiders on how to competitively structure and position deals for capital in the capital markets.
"I am extremely excited about the opportunity to share information on Commercial Real Estate Finance. We intend to interview lending institutions who are actively lending billions of dollars each year on commercial real estate projects nationwide. Capital providers will discuss what it takes to put a commercial real estate deal together and their methods of qualifying investment opportunities." - Charles Williams, Managing Member – Pioneer Realty Capital, LLC
About Pioneer Realty Capital, LLC – Pioneer Realty Capital, LLC is a full-service commercial mortgage financing firm that funds, structures, arranges, and closes commercial mortgage transactions nationwide.
The firm's lending programs provide commercial real estate owners and investors with access to non-bank lending sources that include pension funds, life insurance companies, real estate investment trusts, hedge funds, investment and regional banking firms.
The firm is headed by its founder and Managing Director, Mr. Charles Williams, MBA, EA.
Media Contact:
Charles Williams, MBA
Pioneer Realty Capital, LLC
701 Highlander Blvd, Suite 350 Arlington, TX 76015
(682) 518-9416 Phone | (817) 422-0846 Fax
