Billions of Dollars in Appalachian Basin Gas-Production Projects Under Development, an Industrial Info News Alert

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Appalachian Basin is playing a big role in U.S. natural gas production growth, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). Industrial Info is tracking more than $3.3 billion worth of Oil & Gas Production project activity in three key Appalachian Basin states that have a medium or high likelihood of moving forward as planned.

