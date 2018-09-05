BillMo Adds Virtual Debit Card Feature to its Digital Wallet Application

MIDDLEBURY, Conn., Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BillMo, LLC, a US and Mexico-based digital wallet application, has added a Virtual Debit Card feature to its Digital Wallet. BillMo users can now shop online at any of the thousands of retailers in Mexico where major credit cards are accepted. This is a major step in a series of key deliverables to increase the value of its network.

"Adding a virtual debit card to the BillMo app is another example of how we continue to increase the app's value for our Mexican users by adding transactional functionality previously unavailable to them," said Steve LaBella, BillMo's CEO. "As our app continues to evolve at a more rapid pace than even we anticipated, we remain passionate about pioneering ways to use smartphone technology to bring sophisticated financial services to those previously unable to transact on a digital level. We feel we are on to something significant with the BillMo app and are optimistic about the app's potential for our users, retailers and our company's bottom line."

Retailers also benefit from this latest release since it opens an additional channel for BillMo to aggregate detailed shopping habits of each user into BillMoIQ, its analytics and marketing platform. By marketing to customers through the BillMo app, retailers can drive online purchases by sending highly targeted, one-to-one marketing promotions specific to each user, while users receive money-saving offers from retailers on products in which they are interested.

LaBella added, "The virtual debit card is a winning addition on multiple fronts, but we are most eager to see how the BillMo virtual debit card will help drive Mexico's ecommerce market, which is hungry for ways to capitalize on and serve the millions of Mexico's unbanked users."

BillMo's Digital Wallet is an electronic tool used to financially transact online, in-app and in-store through the use of a smartphone, extending financial reach and freedom for its users. Wallet holders can use the app for a variety of financial transactions, including receiving remittances, cash withdrawal, top up for any prepaid mobile phone, person-to-person transfers, bill payment, online purchases or in-person retail purchases. BillMo's Digital Wallet and Virtual Card are free to consumers.

BillMo (short for Billetera Móvil) is a US-based company that offers a low cost money transfer and digital wallet application. The BillMo application allows US senders to send money to individuals in Mexico using just their Smartphone and debit card, while turning Smartphones into mobile wallets for Mexican beneficiaries for cash withdrawal, top up for any prepaid mobile phone, person-to-person transfers, bill payment and online or retail purchases. The cost for the US sender to transfer money is .99¢ and it is always free to receive money. For more information, visit www.billmo.com.

BillMo is a trademark of BillMo, LLC.

