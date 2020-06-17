Billshark Launches New Mobile Application to Help Customers Save Money Anytime, Anywhere

According to Billshark, Americans could save $50 billion a year by negotiating bills for monthly recurring services such as cable, satellite, home security, TV, internet and phone. Eighty-four percent of Americans underestimate what they pay every month for monthly subscriptions and Billshark has a 90 percent success rate in helping customers negotiate lower rates.

"With the current economic climate every dollar matters, and our goal is to help as many people as possible figure out where they can cut back and save money to help ease their financial burden," said Brian Keaney, Co-Founder and Chief Operations Officer, Billshark. "We've already helped hundreds of thousands of customers lower their monthly bills and now we're making it even easier. Our new mobile app with improved, streamlined functionality offers customers a hassle-free user experience."

Available for iOS and Android, Billshark's app offers a user-friendly interface to submit bills and cancellations for unwanted charges, manage subscriptions, and track savings. The app now includes two of Billshark's core product offerings, 'Cancel Subscriptions' and 'Check Insurance Rates', which allow customers to easily cancel hundreds of monthly subscriptions and also shop dozens of home and auto insurance providers without the hassle of filling out applications or receiving telemarketing calls. Additional features include a new User Dashboard with a summary to help customers keep tabs on all of their savings, and the status of each negotiation or cancellation, and an Activity Feed with curated content on the best ways to manage finances, save money, access financial resources during COVID-19 for consumers and small businesses, and more. To ensure maximum security and safety for users, the app includes bank-level security with 256-bit encryption.

The Billshark App is available for download via the App Store and Google Play.

Through negotiations and cancellations, Billshark helps consumers pay less for recurring bills such as wireless, internet, TV and home security. Since its inception, Billshark has saved tens of millions of dollars for consumers. For more information, visit www.billshark.com . Potential partners can find more information on integrations at www.billshark.com/partners/ .

