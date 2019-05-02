Billtrust Appoints John Huettel as Senior Vice President of Sales

Prior to joining Billtrust, John led a complete go-to-market transformation of TrackVia, a leading workflow management platform. He also transformed PowerPlan's selling strategy transitioning the company from a transactional, product-based process to a strategic, platform driven enterprise sales methodology encompassing the product family. John has prior leadership experience at JDA Software and Profitlogic.

"I am excited to join Billtrust and lead the company through an even more accelerated growth phase," said John Huettel, SVP of Sales at Billtrust. "The order-to-cash process is still a highly manual and inefficient process for most companies. Billtrust helps companies optimize workflow, reduce friction through automation, and deliver an enhanced customer experience for our clients and their customers."

"We are thrilled to welcome John to our leadership team at Billtrust," said Steven Pinado, President at Billtrust. "He is an accomplished executive and leader, and his wealth of industry experience in the B2B technology space will be a valuable asset to our team as we continue to lead the B2B order-to-cash market."

John holds a Bachelor's in Electrical Engineering from Duke University and an MBA in Marketing & Finance from the University of Maryland.

