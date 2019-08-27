Billtrust Celebrates Iron Mountain's Digital Invoicing Momentum

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Billtrust, the leader in B2B order-to-cash solutions, announced today that customer, Iron Mountain, was recently awarded the "2019 Billtrust Rockstar of the Year." The annual award recognizes customers that have gone above and beyond to deliver exceptional business results. Aligned with their company's digital transformation efforts, Iron Mountain continues to drive electronic adoption across their customers and deliver enhanced payments experiences.

Iron Mountain partnered with Billtrust after years of handling massive billing and payments across platforms, with over nine million documents mailed annually. Iron Mountain challenged themselves and set aggressive goals for digital conversion. Working with Billtrust Solutions and best practices, Iron Mountain's accounts receivable team converted thousands of customers from print to digital.

In just one year, Iron Mountain exceeded their internal goal to convert 24,000 customers from print to digital representing more than one million documents annually. Today, Iron Mountain sends out more than one million documents per month across North America utilizing Billtrust's solutions, reaching a rate of 71% digitally and growing.

"This is a perfect example of a passionate team leveraging our platform to increase efficiencies and improve experiences for their customers," said Steve Pinado, President of Billtrust. "We are excited to celebrate this tremendous accomplishment with Iron Mountain. They are great business partners and a great group of people."

"Last year, we set a pretty high bar for our team to simplify the way we deliver documents to our customers," said Mithat Sancar, VP of Order to Invoice at Iron Mountain. "We're thrilled to have surpassed that bar and see how the improvements we've made have benefitted our customers and our organization. I am proud of our Global Iron Mountain team who has made this a reality and am excited to watch the momentum continue."

About Billtrust

Billtrust accelerates cash flow by automating credit decisioning and monitoring, invoice delivery, payment capture, cash application, and collections. Billtrust customers improve operational efficiency across the credit-to-cash spectrum via a flexible and integrated cloud-based solution set. Finance executives and A/R specialists love and recommend Billtrust for the remarkable cost savings, ease-of-use, process efficiency, and improved customer satisfaction rates. For more information, visit www.billtrust.com .

SOURCE Billtrust

Related Links

http://www.billtrust.com

