Billtrust's Second Phase eCommerce Solution Enables Anywhere Ordering with New Native Mobile App

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As B2B buyers increasingly turn to their mobile devices for purchases, Second Phase, a Billtrust solution and the leader in B2B/B2C eCommerce and PIM solutions for wholesale distributors and manufacturers, announces the launch of a new native mobile app for iOS and Android devices. The new app provides the same deep ERP integration and functionality as Second Phase desktop web stores and gives wholesalers the benefit of one platform and PIM for product data, as well as a singular source for customizations and tech support. Along with unlimited SKU capacity, Billtrust's Second Phase AI-based web store provides the ideal beginning to the complete B2B order-to-cash process Billtrust provides.

The app meets the needs of wholesale buyers – often in the field or at a jobsite – who need fast access to account information, inventory and pricing, order tracking, spec sheets and BOM. Because of its specific focus on remote use cases, Second Phase's new mobile app provides a world-class customer experience while building loyalty and driving revenue.

"Our new native mobile app has been well-received by early adopters because it has the same robust B2B/B2C feature set as our desktop version," said Mark Kostovny, Group President, Second Phase at Billtrust. "With enhanced performance and security along with full ERP integration, our app offers customers a branded, configurable web store which lets buyers choose when and where they place orders."

The new mobile app allows distributors and manufacturers to offer these end-user benefits:

Unparalleled flexibility to check pricing and inventory, view history and pay invoices while tracking orders from anywhere

Faster ordering with two-click reordering and UPC bar code scanning

Convenient directions to a nearby retailer or branch office using the phone's GPS navigation

Quick, secure logins with biometric data

Handy product recommendations with automatic AI-based substitute/"customers-also-bought" functionality

Marketing announcement capability with push notifications

About Second Phase

Second Phase, a Billtrust solution , provides B2B sellers with ecommerce capabilities and web stores offering their customers an optimized experience. Configurable and seamlessly integrated with existing ERPs, Second Phase-designed web stores drive businesses further and serve customers 24/7 while remaining cost effective with turnkey solutions to totally custom builds. Acquired by Billtrust in 2019, Second Phase's offerings represent the first step in the order-to-cash process.

About Billtrust

Billtrust accelerates cash flow by automating credit decisioning and monitoring, invoice delivery, payment capture, cash application, and collections. Billtrust customers improve operational efficiency across the credit-to-cash spectrum via a flexible and integrated cloud-based solution set. Finance executives and A/R specialists love and recommend Billtrust for the remarkable cost savings, ease-of-use, process efficiency, and improved customer satisfaction rates. For more information, visit Billtrust.com .

