Billy Carson of 4biddenknowledge is Raffling Off His Rolls Royce Ghost

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Billy Carson, well-known CEO of 4biddenknowledge, is raffling off his previously owned 2013 Rolls Royce Ghost. 100,000 tickets are available for this worldwide raffle. The raffle will take place at the Rolls Royce dealership Holman Motorcars in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on December 18, 2021. Each ticket holder will receive a free six-month subscription to 4biddenknowledge TV.

2013 Rolls Royce Ghost Giveaway

A third party will be pulling the winning ticket to ensure equity. This is a worldwide raffle, so individuals can purchase tickets regardless of country of residence. The winner will have the Ghost shipped at no cost to a location of his or her choice.

Proceeds will be donated to nonprofit organizations serving underprivileged children. These children will receive holiday gifts and school supplies. The money will also be used to pay single-parent final notice electric bills this winter.

