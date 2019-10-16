Billy Goat's Next Gen Debris Loader series offers increased durability and longer life in the new line-up.

The 13.0 – 37.0* gross hp truck loaders offer Billy Goat's exclusive dual shredding system with Piranha™ blade for extra shredding and best debris reduction, maximizing trailer loading across multiple properties, saving time and dump fees.

Electric start is featured on the 14**, 18, 29 and 37 gross hp models, with Vanguard® EFI† power on the 37 gross hp loader ― the only Vanguard® EFI powered unit on the market. EFI delivers easy automotive-type cold weather starting as well as fuel savings up to 25 percent over carbureted equivalents†.

From small or mid-size to large commercial and municipal jobs, Billy Goat's Next Gen Debris Loaders offer a wide range of solutions. And with optional Customfit™ features for mounting, every contractor can opt for an integrated solution that fits their business need!

For clean-up suction power and optimized truck loading second to none, see the complete line of Next Gen Debris Loaders at www.billygoat.com.

* All power levels are stated gross horsepower at 3600 RPM per SAEJ1940 as rated by Briggs & Stratton®.

** Power rated by engine manufacturer.

† Closed-loop EFI system fuel savings may vary based on debris loading conditions and other factors.

About Billy Goat Industries:

Billy Goat Industries, Inc. is the premier manufacturer of property cleanup products with a reputation for innovation, productivity and quality. Started in 1967, Billy Goat became independent in 1969 and was acquired by Briggs & Stratton Corporation in May 2015. Billy Goat Industries features a complete line of seasonal product solutions for residential, commercial and municipal customers serving rental, contractor and retail markets. Visit www.billygoat.com for more information.

About Briggs & Stratton Corporation:

Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE: BGG), headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is focused on providing power to get work done and make people's lives better. Briggs & Stratton is the world's largest producer of gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment, and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of power generation, pressure washer, lawn and garden, turf care and job site products through its Briggs & Stratton®, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Ferris®, Vanguard®, Allmand®, Billy Goat®, Murray®, Branco® and Victa® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in over 100 countries on six continents. For additional information, please visit www.basco.com and www.briggsandstratton.com .

