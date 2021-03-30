Billy Porter and Clorox® Scentiva® Reinvent Spring Cleaning as Self-Care

Backed by extraordinary scents including Tahitian Grapefruit Splash™ and Pacific Breeze & Coconut™, Clorox® Scentiva® and Porter are on a mission to promote the uplifting effects of cleaning as a means of self-care and a fresh start to spring so consumers can stop cleaning and start QUEENING. #YASCLEAN!

"We've all spent a bit more time in our homes than we probably would have liked this year, but it's made me realize how important it is to invest in the space around you as an investment in yourself," said Clorox® brand partner Billy Porter. "In creating a clean space, it's a fresh start for the mind. Clorox® Scentiva®'s personalized fragrances and powerful clean make my home sparkle - whether it's tidying my meditation space or just showing off a fabulous video call background. Because, let's be real – when your house shines, you shine!"

"Our new Clorox® Scentiva® campaign spotlights not only what our products can do for cleaning," says Jacqueline Klein Commercial Director at The Clorox Company. "But through our partnership with Billy Porter, who is the embodiment of confidence and self-expression, we're excited to share with consumers how cleaning and scent can positively impact your mind and spirit."

Indulge in an Elevated Cleaning Experience Through Scent

Clorox® Scentiva® Disinfecting Wipes come in luxurious scents that allow you to express your personality through fragrance and kills 99.9 percent of germs and viruses**, including the virus that causes COVID-19***. You can also try Clorox® Scentiva® Disinfecting Wet Mopping Cloths, Multi-Surface Cleaner and more in scents such as Tahitian Grapefruit Splash™ to energize your space with a cheerful citrus scent, Pacific Breeze & Coconut™ to bring the beachy scent of freshly shaved coconut or experience the delicate balance of Tuscan Lavender & Jasmine™.

Give Your Home the Royal Treatment

Now through June 30, enter the YAS CLEAN! Sweepstakes for a chance to win a grand prize of $5,000.00 for your dream home makeover plus a $5,000.00 donation to a charity of your choice* and more than 100 prizes for runners up. Visit YasClean.com to participate and for the official rules & regulations.

*Clorox Scentiva will provide a variety of charities focused on self-expression that winners will be able to choose from.

**Human coronavirus, Influenza Cirus Type A2

*** Kills SARS-CoV-2 on hard, non-porous surfaces

