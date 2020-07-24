Bimekizumab Superior to Cosentyx® in Achieving Complete Psoriasis Skin Clearance

BRUSSELS, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Regulated Information – Inside Information – UCB, a global biopharmaceutical company, today announced positive results from the Phase 3b BE RADIANT study, a direct comparison of the investigational IL-17A and IL-17F inhibitor, bimekizumab, to the IL-17A inhibitor, Cosentyx® (secukinumab) in the treatment of adult patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis.1 BE RADIANT is the first head-to-head study comparing anti-IL-17 treatments, and the first study to demonstrate superiority to secukinumab for complete skin clearance at both weeks 16 and 48.

BE RADIANT met its primary endpoint at week 16 with statistical significance, demonstrating the superiority of bimekizumab over secukinumab for complete skin clearance, as measured by a 100 percent improvement in the Psoriasis Area and Severity Index (PASI 100).1

The BE RADIANT study also met all ranked secondary endpoints with statistical significance.1 Bimekizumab was superior to secukinumab in achieving PASI 75 at week 4 and complete skin clearance at week 48, with both monthly (Q4 week) and bi-monthly (Q8 week) dosing.1 The ongoing data assessment indicates that the safety profile of bimekizumab continues to be consistent with earlier clinical studies.1,2,3,4,5

"With BE RADIANT, bimekizumab has demonstrated superiority over secukinumab for complete skin clearance in adult patients with moderate-to-severe psoriasis. The results mark the latest positive data readout for bimekizumab, confirming the hypothesis that targeting IL-17F, in addition to IL-17A, suppresses inflammation to a greater extent than IL-17A inhibition alone in psoriasis," said Professor Richard Warren, Salford Royal NHS Foundation Trust and The University of Manchester, United Kingdom.

"Psoriasis places a heavy burden on patients, often causing pain, discomfort and stigma. Patients may not get the complete skin clearance that they want and may not even realize that it's possible. Healthcare providers may also feel forced to make trade-offs between therapies that work quickly, versus those that have shown durable efficacy. The BE RADIANT results demonstrate that bimekizumab has the potential to raise the treatment bar for patients and their dermatologists. UCB is proud to lead the way in connecting science to unmet patient needs and developing bimekizumab. It is our ambition to provide a transformative experience for psoriasis patients," said Emmanuel Caeymaex, Executive Vice President Immunology Solutions and Head of US, UCB.

Bimekizumab has a robust Phase 3 psoriasis clinical development program. Detailed findings from the BE VIVID and BE READY studies were announced in June 2020 at the American Academy of Dermatology VMX, and the BE SURE results will be presented this year. The full BE RADIANT results will be presented to the scientific community in due course.

Bimekizumab's safety and efficacy are also currently being evaluated in Phase 3 trials for potential indications in psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis and hidradenitis suppurativa.

The safety and efficacy of bimekizumab have not been established and it is not approved by any regulatory authority worldwide.

About BE RADIANT

BE RADIANT is a randomized, multicenter double-blind, active comparator-controlled, parallel-group study designed to assess the efficacy and safety of bimekizumab compared with secukinumab in adult subjects with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis.6 BE RADIANT enrolled 743 participants with psoriasis for at least six months prior to the screening, a baseline PASI score ≥12 and body surface area [BSA] affected by psoriasis ≥10% and IGA score ≥3.6

The study consisted of a 48-week double-blind Treatment Period (final dose at week 44), and a further 96-week Open-Label Extension (OLE) Period. The primary endpoint was PASI 100 response (defined as a patient who achieves 100 percent improvement from baseline in the PASI score) at week 16. For additional details on the study, visit BE RADIANT on clinicaltrials.gov.6

Cosentyx® is a registered trademark of Novartis.

About Bimekizumab

Bimekizumab is an investigational humanized monoclonal IgG1 antibody that selectively inhibits both IL-17A and IL-17F, two key cytokines driving inflammatory processes.7 IL-17F has overlapping biology with IL-17A and drives inflammation independently to IL-17A.8,9,10,11,12 Selective inhibition of IL-17F in addition to IL-17A suppresses inflammation to a greater extent than IL-17A inhibition alone.11,12 The safety and efficacy of bimekizumab are being evaluated across multiple disease states as part of a robust clinical program.

About Psoriasis

Psoriasis is a common, chronic inflammatory disease with primary involvement of the skin. This skin condition affects men and women of all ages and ethnicities. Psoriasis signs and symptoms can vary but may include red patches of skin covered with silvery scales; dry, cracked skin that may bleed; and thickened, pitted or ridged nails.13

Psoriasis affects nearly three percent of the population, or about 125 million people worldwide.14 Unmet needs remain in the treatment of psoriasis. A population-based survey identified that approximately 30 percent of psoriasis patients reported that their primary goals of therapy, including keeping symptoms under control, reducing itching and decreasing flaking, were not met with their current treatment.15 Failure to achieve or retain complete and lasting skin clearance negatively impacts disease progression and quality of life.16

