BIMI Surges Forward with Valimail's Amplify Solution

Authenticating email has twin challenges: first, only 15% of implementations are successfully deployed and second, up until today, there was no visual indication that the email message was authenticated. Amplify, in conjunction with Valimail's market-leading email authentication solutions, Enforce and Authenticate, solves both challenges. Enforce and Authenticate ensure proper, easy, and accurate email authentication, while Amplify provides brands with a proven and cost-effective solution to display their logo next to properly authenticated email.

Since 89% of all phishing attacks start with sender identity fraud , Domain-based Message Authentication, Reporting & Conformance (DMARC) is an essential safeguard and when implemented correctly, makes strong email authentication possible. It prevents bad actors from faking the sender's identity, ensuring an email is sent by the sender it claims to be from. This basic practice promotes security hygiene, protects a company's brand, enhances compliance, and enables companies to state globally who is allowed to send as them. By displaying the sending company's logo next to an email, BIMI provides a visual cue to the recipient that the email has been authenticated and the sender is not spoofed (fake). DMARC is a prerequisite to deploying BIMI. Marketers will note BIMI has shown to increase open rates by 10%, in addition to providing millions of new brand impressions.

Valimail also announces partnerships with leading certificate providers DigiCert and Entrust that share a commitment to grow and develop the BIMI standard with a Verified Mark Certificate (VMC). Together with Valimail, they have established a streamlined process for companies to enforce DMARC and earn a VMC, both essential steps for BIMI compliance.

"DigiCert's partnership with Valimail simplifies BIMI compliance with VMCs and DMARC enforcement — a strategy designed to deliver more consistent, secure email for businesses and consumers," said DigiCert Senior Director of Business Development, Dean Coclin. "We anticipate growing demand for digital certificates displaying verified logos in email and are developing scalable solutions to help companies be ready on day one."

"We are pleased to partner with Valimail to support wide-scale adoption of BIMI standards. We are now seeing growing momentum for BIMI standards as brands recognize the opportunity to strengthen authentication and verified brand recognition in critical email communications," said Chris Bailey, Vice President of Trust Services at Entrust.

Additional companies developing BIMI include MailChimp, Proofpoint, Validity, Fastmail, Twilio SendGrid, and Verizon Media. For companies seeking to experience the full power of BIMI and learn more about project participation, please visit www.valimail.com

About Valimail:

Valimail is the global leader in zero-trust email security. The company's full line of cloud-native solutions authenticate sender identity to stop phishing, protect brands, and ensure compliance; they are used by organizations ranging from neighborhood shops to some of the world's largest organizations, including Uber, Splunk, Yelp, Fannie Mae, Mercedes Benz USA, and the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration. Valimail is the fastest-growing DMARC solution with the largest global market share and is the premier DMARC partner for Microsoft 365 environments. For more information visit www.valimail.com .

