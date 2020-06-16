Bimini Health Tech Acquires Healeon Medical, Inc.

SOLANA BEACH, Calif. and NEWBURY PARK, Calif., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bimini Health Tech announced today it has acquired Healeon Medical, Inc. Healeon represents an excellent addition to Bimini's family of autologous products, continuing its mission of discovering, developing, and acquiring technologies and therapies to unlock the power of the human body.

Healeon designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for extracting, processing, concentrating, and sizing various living human tissues and cellular composites for aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The company emphasizes preserving cellular activity to assist in restoring or enhancing function at the tissue-specific level. Healeon's products include: the signature HD PRP system, optimizing the capture of platelet concentrates at the point-of-care; Healeon LTM System, a sterile, closed-loop platform for micro-fragmenting adipose tissue—including the Evulse Adipose Micronizer to precisely fragment and maintain the viability of the cell and tissue structure; and the SURE-Loc disposable cannula, for consistent removal and injection of fat tissue. Healeon's future pipeline includes of a family of products focused on enhancing and simplifying PRP and adipose-based processing.

"The acquisition of Healeon brings tremendous value to Bimini's current product portfolio. Healeon's commercially available PRP products and adipose product pipeline allows Bimini to offer a comprehensive set of autologous (cells or tissues obtained from the same individual) therapies to physicians globally," said Brad Conlan, CEO of Bimini Health Tech. "The Healeon technology is complemented by a team bringing years of medical device sales and marketing experience to Bimini. The combination of our two companies further establishes Bimini as a global leader in the regenerative medicine market."

"Healeon is thrilled to become part of the Bimini portfolio, continuing our mission of bringing novel technologies to the global regenerative medicine marketplace. The combined experience coupled with the breadth of products, positions Bimini Health Tech to be a formidable leader for years to come." said Jeff Greiner, CEO of Healeon Medical, Inc.

ABOUT BIMINI HEALTH TECH

Bimini Health Tech is a global leader in the regenerative product and therapy market. The company develops and commercializes products that are elegant in their simplicity, yet impactful and proven in their aesthetic and therapeutic benefit. Since 2013, they have been developing innovative products to provide premium aesthetic care options to consumers and physicians alike. The Bimini Health Tech portfolio includes the brands Healeon®, Puregraft®, Dermapose®, and Kerastem®.

ABOUT HEALEON MEDICAL, INC.

Healeon Medical, Inc. (HMI) is a CA-based corporation dedicated to paving the way for regenerative solutions by providing innovative medical devices, clinical expertise, and support for autologous, point-of-care treatments. Healeon Medical has rapidly emerged as a major player in the regenerative medicine market with a vertically integrated platform for regenerative medicine therapy. Healeon actively innovates new technologies for tissue acquisition and isolation with the intent to further simplify the point-of-care process for the clinician interested in providing regenerative medicine therapy. Healeon's technologies and techniques offer easier and safer solutions that isolate unparalleled cell and protein concentrates designed to meet individual practice and patients' needs.

