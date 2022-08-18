BIMINI HEALTH TECH ADDS DERMAPOSE PRODUCT LINE TO MARKET LEADING PRODUCT PORTFOLIO IN THE UNITED STATES AND CANADA

DERMAPOSE IS AN OFFICE-BASED FAT REMOVAL AND TRANSFER SYSTEM

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bimini Health Tech ("Bimini" or the "Company"), a diversified medical device and regenerative therapy company, announced today that it will directly launch the Dermapose® Fat Removal and Transfer System, including the Dermapose Access and the Dermapose Refresh Microsizing Syringe in the United States and Canada.

The addition of Dermapose solidifies Bimini as having the most comprehensive adipose processing portfolio on the market Dermapose Product Overview Dermapose Access Dermapose Refresh

"The addition of Dermapose Access and Refresh to our growing Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (PRS) portfolio solidifies Bimini's position as the most comprehensive adipose processing portfolio on the market. The Dermapose Products complement Bimini's other existing adipose technologies, Puregraft®, Puregraft Boost® Adipose Micronizer, and Kerastem®, an adipose-based cell therapy treatment for alopecia that is currently in clinical development in the United States," said Brad Conlan, CEO of Bimini Health Tech.

"Plastic surgery and other aesthetic procedures are shifting towards more natural approaches such autologous fat transfer. The demand for predictable, outcome-based technology in this arena has significantly increased as consumers seek more natural looking outcomes." Mr. Conlan continued, "Dermapose is a minimally invasive system that further eliminates boundaries associated with fat transfer adoption by allowing the physician to remove and process the patient's own fat (adipose) tissue in a safe and consistent manner; and ensures that the patient receives a natural fat graft in an office-based setting. Bimini continues to honor its commitment to deliver world class technology to our physician partners and patients that they can trust."

Dermapose is the latest cutting-edge fat removal and transfer technology, dedicated to volumization and rejuvenation. The Dermapose products are an all-in-one system designed to remove, purify, microsize and allow for the consistent reinjection of a patient's own fat simply and elegantly within an office-based setting.

Learn more about Dermapose at www.dermapose.com and Bimini Health Tech at www.biminihealthtech.com.

ABOUT BIMINI HEALTH TECH

Bimini Health Tech is a global leader in the medical aesthetics and regenerative market. The Bimini Health Tech portfolio includes Puregraft, Healeon, Dermapose and Kerastem. The company develops and commercializes innovative products that are elegant in their simplicity, yet impactful and proven in their aesthetic, reconstructive and therapeutic benefit. Since 2013, they have been developing innovative products to provide premium aesthetic and regenerative care options to consumers and physicians alike.

ABOUT DERMAPOSE REFRESH

Dermapose Refresh is a Suction Lipoplasty system. The Dermapose Refresh is a sterile medical device intended for the closed-loop processing of lipoaspirate tissue in medical procedures involving the harvesting, concentrating and transferring of autologous adipose tissue harvested with a legally marketed lipoplasty system. The device is intended for use in the following surgical specialties when the transfer of harvested adipose tissue is desired: orthopedic surgery, arthroscopic surgery, neurosurgery, gastrointestinal and affiliated organ surgery, urological surgery, general surgery, gynecological surgery, thoracic surgery, laparoscopic surgery, and plastic and reconstructive surgery when aesthetic body contouring is desired. Only legally marketed accessory items, such as syringes, should be used with the system. If harvested fat is to be transferred, the harvested fat is only to be used without any additional manipulation. See the Instructions for Use that accompanies the product for important Warnings, Precautions, and Directions.

ABOUT DERMAPOSE ACCESS

Dermapose Access is a sterile, single use, system intended to assist the harvesting of autologous fat grafts from a patient for aesthetic body contouring. It creates a guided incision for cannula introduction at a controlled depth (10 mm) under the skin for the purpose of small volume adipose tissue harvest.

