BIMsmith and AVAIL Announce Partnership to Provide AEC Professionals with Streamlined Access to BIM Content

SEATTLE, July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BIMsmith®, the leading building product research platform, and AVAIL™, a leading digital content management platform for building professionals, today announced a new partnership to develop new integrations for users of both platforms.

The partnership, announced at Digital Built Week North America in Seattle, WA, involves new integrations between BIMsmith and AVAIL that will facilitate easier transition between the two platforms that are each used in separate phases of the design process. AVAIL users will benefit from direct access within the AVAIL interface to manufacturer BIM content and technical documents found on BIMsmith. BIMsmith users will likewise find the BIMsmith platform equipped with new functionality to allow them to more easily save and share BIM content to their AVAIL accounts.

"BIMsmith and AVAIL are natural partners," said Randall Stevens, CEO of AVAIL. "Each platform occupies adjacent portions of the design lifecycle, so building a bridge between the two of them only adds value to both the platforms and the users."

"AVAIL and BIMsmith both operate with the same principles of efficiency and time savings," said Benjamin Glunz, CEO of BIMsmith. "By forming direct connections between both platforms, this partnership will enable designers to save even more time and effort in their daily workflow."

Both BIMsmith and AVAIL are exhibiting at Digital Built Week North America (BiLT) from July 17-20 in Seattle, Washington. Visit them in person in Seattle or online at www.bimsmith.com and www.getavail.com.

About AVAIL™

AVAIL is quickly gaining recognition among architectural firms as the software of choice for managing Building Information Modeling (BIM) content. Spun-out of ArchVision, a provider of photo-realistic content, AVAIL leveraged its industry expertise to address the growing problem of digital asset management. Our unique solution is why industry leaders like Gensler, Dialog, Leo A Daly and WATG have adopted our Software-as-a-Service platform to help their teams create and manage successful architectural designs. To learn more about us, visit getavail.com .

About BIMsmith®

BIMsmith®, the leading cloud-based building product discovery and selection platform, cultivates global business-to-business relationships between building industry professionals and building product manufacturers. Through direct integration of real product data into the BIM workflow, BIMsmith continues to shape the future of building science technology, placing its clients at the forefront of BIM innovation while addressing the true needs of industry professionals. Learn more about BIMsmith at www.bimsmith.com.

Contact: Ethan Adams

Director of Marketing, BIMsmith

eadams@bimsmith.com

SOURCE BIMsmith

