BIMsmith and UNIFI Partner to Provide New BIM Integrations to AEC Community

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BIMsmith®, the leading product research platform for building professionals, has partnered with UNIFI, a software and services company providing comprehensive BIM content life cycle solutions for the building industry, to power an expansive new BIM resource for UNIFI customers.

The partnership involves the co-development of integrations between BIMsmith Market and UNIFI Connect that will streamline and improve product research and BIM design workflows for UNIFI customers. As a result of the collaboration, BIMsmith Market will provide direct access to BIM content from the world's leading building product brands through a native integration with UNIFI Connect. This connection will not only tremendously expand the quantity of manufacturer products available to UNIFI customers within the UNIFI interface, but will provide a live sync of product data between UNIFI and the BIMsmith platform, ensuring that every product placed in a project is up to date and accurate.

"Individually, both BIMsmith and UNIFI offer members of the AEC community tremendous opportunities for efficiency," said Dwayne Miller, CEO and Co-Founder of UNIFI. "By putting our combined resources behind an effort like this, the possibilities are virtually endless."

"The building design community has so much to gain when we put our heads together," said Benjamin Glunz, CEO of BIMsmith. "We're thrilled to work with UNIFI to offer building professionals faster, more reliable product data than ever."

Learn more about BIMsmith by calling (224) 505-4246 or visiting www.bimsmith.com. Learn more about UNIFI by visiting www.unifilabs.com.

About BIMsmith®

BIMsmith, the leading cloud-based building product discovery and selection platform, cultivates global business-to-business relationships between building industry professionals and building product manufacturers. Through direct integration of real product data into the BIM workflow, BIMsmith continues to shape the future of building science technology, placing its clients at the forefront of BIM innovation while addressing the true needs of industry professionals. Learn more about BIMsmith at www.bimsmith.com.

About UNIFI

UNIFI Labs is the essential cloud platform to manage and create digital building content. We are the global leader in BIM data management, content creation and project insights. Take advantage of a free 14-day trial to see for yourself why hundreds of brands including Interior Architects (IA), Stantec, Katerra, Legrand, and Pella trust UNIFI with their BIM-content lifecycle needs.

